In fashion, there’s one trend that has always stood the test of time: a monochrome outfit. While the trend traditionally involves wearing clothing that is black and white, it has evolved over time to include wearing varying tones of one colour. In fact, it’s a technique that even the Duchess of Cambridge frequently relies on.

And now, the trend has entered the beauty sphere, too. Monochromatic make-up, which involves wearing similar tones across your eyes, lips and cheeks, is gaining popularity. By wearing a beauty look centred around one colour, it instantly helps your make-up to look more polished. Keen to give it a go? Here, we show you how to achieve a monochromatic make-up look across orange, red, brown, pink and berry tones.

How to try a monochromatic make-up look

Orange

Orange may sound scary but it can look really flattering, particularly against olive and deeper skin tones.

Red

Red lips will always be a timeless beauty look – but you can extend the colour to your eyes and cheeks, too.

Brown

Brown was the make-up shade of the 90s and now it’s making a huge comeback.

Pink

Hues of pink deliver a rosy, healthy-looking flush and compliment all skin tones.

Berry

Ease yourself into purple tones by opting for berry tones.

