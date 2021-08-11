Just like the timeless fashion trend, monochrome make-up gives your beauty look a polished finish. Here, we explain how to try it.
In fashion, there’s one trend that has always stood the test of time: a monochrome outfit.
While the trend traditionally involves wearing clothing that is black and white, it has evolved over time to include wearing varying tones of one colour. In fact, it’s a technique that even the Duchess of Cambridge frequently relies on.
And now, the trend has entered the beauty sphere, too.
Monochromatic make-up, which involves wearing similar tones across your eyes, lips and cheeks, is gaining popularity. By wearing a beauty look centred around one colour, it instantly helps your make-up to look more polished.
Keen to give it a go? Here, we show you how to achieve a monochromatic make-up look across orange, red, brown, pink and berry tones.
How to try a monochromatic make-up look
Orange
Orange may sound scary but it can look really flattering, particularly against olive and deeper skin tones.
Trinny London Lip Glow in Lyla
Described as a “tangerine coral burst”, this lip colour gives a flattering wash of colour and natural-looking shine.
Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca
Vieve’s Pesca blush is a “toasted orange” that looks flattering on all skin tones. Sweep it on to add instant warmth to your complexion.
3ina Makeup The Cream Eyeshadow
This creamy eyeshadow can be applied with both a brush or fingers. It gives a sheer wash of colour that’s buildable.
Shop 3ina Makeup The Cream Eyeshadow at lookfantastic, £12.95
Red
Red lips will always be a timeless beauty look – but you can extend the colour to your eyes and cheeks, too.
Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love in Love Chain
Red lips can be overpowering, so keep the attention on your face as a whole with this lip tint.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love in Love Chain at Cult Beauty, £25
Glossier Cloud Paint in Storm
This easy-to-use Glossier formula makes red blusher far from scary. Dot it along your cheeks, taking it up to your temples and blend it out with your fingers.
Nars Single Eyeshadow in Fatale
OK, red eyeshadow can make it look like you have sore eyes – but not if you pick the right shade. Apply a subtle wash all over your lid, blending it out to the blusher on your temples. Or, buff a little bit along your lash line for a smoky eye with a twist.
Brown
Brown was the make-up shade of the 90s and now it’s making a huge comeback.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in So 90's
Formerly known as Birkin Brown, this iconic shade is a tawny-brown perfectly captures nostalgic 90s beauty in a lipstick bullet.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in So 90’s at Cult Beauty, £25
Glossier Skywash in Echo
The key to Glossier’s Skywash is in its doe foot applicator. Swipe it on your lids, blend it out with your fingers and, just like that, you have the perfect wash of colour. If you prefer more colour pay-off, you simply add a couple of more layers.
Mac Powder Blush in Film Noir
Mac’s powder blushers are known for their natural-looking finish and this chocolatey brown adds a gorgeous flush and sculpt to the face.
Pink
Hues of pink deliver a rosy, healthy-looking flush and compliment all skin tones.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron + Tinted Lip Treatment in Peach
As well as giving lips a peachy-pink tint, this clever formula delivers high levels of hydration.
Shop Indeed Labs Hydraluron + Tinted Lip Treatment in Peach at lookfantastic, £14.99
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour
Using your fingers, swipe this balm-like blusher along your cheeks and temples. It’ll melt into skin for a natural-looking second-skin flush.
Shop Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour at Cult Beauty, £18
Clarins Ombre Velvet Eyeshadow in Pink Paradise
This Clarins eyeshadow is made with a powder gel-cream formula that feels comfortable to wear and stays put all day long.
Shop Clarins Ombre Velvet Eyeshadow in Pink Paradise at Escentual, £20
Berry
Ease yourself into purple tones by opting for berry tones.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint in Bisou
This Victoria Beckham Beauty lip tint delivers a just-bitten wash of pigment.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint in Bisou in Cult Beauty, £32
Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in Ayao 05
Lightweight, easy to blend and buildable colour, this air-whipped blush transforms into a powder upon contact with skin.
Shop Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in Ayao 05 at lookfantastic, £35
Suqqu Tone Touch Eyes in 02
Suqqu’s eyeshadows are finely milled, meaning they blend beautifully while still looking vivid on the eyes.
