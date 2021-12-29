Among the chaos of another year spent dealing with the pandemic, there were some highlights in 2021 – especially in the beauty world.

We witnessed the birth of the expensive brunette hair colour and the anthropomorphic wolf cut. Hailey Bieber went dark, Zendaya affected an auburn ‘do and Succession debuted a chic flapper-inspired bob we couldn’t get enough of. TikTok users did TikTok things, such as fashioning tape into eyeliner aids, using setting powder as mascara primer and finding easy ways to perfect the french manicure.