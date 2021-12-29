Best Beauty Products of 2021
Make-up

2021’s most searched for beauty products have been revealed. These are the 9 I rate as a beauty insider

Among the chaos of another year spent dealing with the pandemic, there were some highlights in 2021 – especially in the beauty world. 

We witnessed the birth of the expensive brunette hair colour and the anthropomorphic wolf cut. Hailey Bieber went dark, Zendaya affected an auburn ‘do and Succession debuted a chic flapper-inspired bob we couldn’t get enough of. TikTok users did TikTok things, such as fashioning tape into eyeliner aids, using setting powder as mascara primer and finding easy ways to perfect the french manicure. 

When it comes to what we were searching and adding to cart (and, boy, did we add to cart), there were some standout beauty heroes. From Clinique’s cult Black Cherry lipstick to Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Lip Cream, there were a few we couldn’t stop looking for. According to research from cosmetic experts Tajmeeli, there were 160 beauty products we loved to love in 2021. As a beauty insider, these are the nine I really rated. 

Main image: Stylist

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy