Pretty Damn Good: the moisturising lip gloss this beauty entrepreneur relies on throughout winter
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
When the Covid-19 pandemic began, the world went into lockdown. While for some, it was a chance to slow down, for others, it was an opportunity to spend more time on the things they loved. For Anita Lusuardi, it was the latter.
Lusuardi founded and launched her own brand Afroani, a hair care and accessory brand that caters to the Black community, in the middle of the pandemic.
The aim of the brand is to help people with their natural hair journey and the products are vegan, cruelty-free and also free from sulfates, parabens, silicons and artificial colourants.
The hair care line-up includes a hair mask, which contains jojoba oil, Ayuverdic amla and shea butter, and a shampoo bar. As for the accessories, there’s a range of beautifully designed hair combs, hair picks and satin scrunchies.
Of course, juggling family life and entrepreneurship can be tricky so we asked Lusuardi about the one product that helps her take some time for herself.
“I discovered My by Mahina Makeup and its amazing High Shine Lip Gloss, £8.99 each, a few months ago when I visited My Runway Group’s pop-up shop (a store that showcased Black-owned businesses) in Carnaby Street, London.
“The first thing that drew me to it was the packaging which looked luxe. Also, you can see the shade of the lip gloss at the bottom of each tube which helps with choosing what colour you want to go for.
“I swatched all the colours – there are five to choose from – until I found the one I liked the most, a shade called ‘Boss’. I was also happy with the price point, which was pretty affordable.
“I love [the sheer finish] of this gloss because I usually like to keep my make-up very simple and natural-looking. The shade Boss has a lovely pink tint that goes really well with my skin tone. Also, this lipgloss is also cruelty-free, which is something I look for in all of my beauty products.
“This particular lip gloss is super moisturising and nourishing, which suits my beauty needs as my lips can get very dry during the winter months. It contains some amazing beneficial ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter, which help with keeping my lips hydrated.
“I use it as the last step of my make-up routine and I also keep it in my purse so I can touch it up throughout the day.
“My beauty routine means a lot to me as I am a young mum and an entrepreneur and sometimes it can be hard to find the time for a little bit of self-care.
“So just doing my make-up every other day helps me feel good and I get to just focus on myself for a little bit.”
