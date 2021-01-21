Pretty Damn Good: the moisturising lip gloss this beauty entrepreneur relies on throughout winter

“I discovered My by Mahina Makeup and its amazing High Shine Lip Gloss, £8.99 each, a few months ago when I visited My Runway Group’s pop-up shop (a store that showcased Black-owned businesses) in Carnaby Street, London.

“The first thing that drew me to it was the packaging which looked luxe. Also, you can see the shade of the lip gloss at the bottom of each tube which helps with choosing what colour you want to go for.

“I swatched all the colours – there are five to choose from – until I found the one I liked the most, a shade called ‘Boss’. I was also happy with the price point, which was pretty affordable.