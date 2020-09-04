So what’s the difference between the two mascaras? Climax Extreme contains micro-pigments, which deliver a deeper black finish. These darker pigments, which are infused with conditioning oils, make your lashes look fuller, which helps to make them stand out. When I took the wand out of the black ribbed tube, I was pleased to see a thick, wide brush. Recent launches have all featured skinnier wands, which are great for lengthening, but I’ve always thought that a thicker wand lets you create more volume. The wand is covered in thick bristles – which almost resemble little spikes – all of which are the same length, except for the very tip.

On the first swipe through my lashes, I was impressed by how they were instantly darkened but the formula did clump my lashes together very slightly. The formula itself is quite wet, so it was easy to fix by wiggling the wand through your lashes a few times. However, I recommend scraping the wand along the top of the tube to avoid overloading them.

You may also like The Stylist beauty team all agree – this cleanser removes even the most stubborn mascara

My favourite thing about the mascara is how easy it was to swoop them into an upwards curl, thanks to the fat wand. For extra lift, NARS recommends holding the wand on your lashes for five seconds, which I do think has helped to keep the curl in my usually straighter-than-straight lashes. Once my top lashes were coated in mascara, the thickness and dark finish of the formula made it look like I was wearing eyeliner. A major plus.

You may also like The best hypoallergenic mascaras that won't irritate sensitive eyes

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy