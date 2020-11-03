From its iconic Sheer Glow foundation, which Australian beauty retailer Mecca declared the bestselling foundation of 2019, to its incredibly popular Radiant Creamy Concealer, NARS Cosmetics knows how to do base products. It makes sense – François Nars, the brand’s founder and creative director, believes that a good base is the most important part to any beauty routine. Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, he says: “Complexion is key. Think of it as the canvas for your make-up. I believe your skin mirrors your lifestyle. Eating well, drinking water, and exercising are as important for your skin as cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating, and moisturising.

“But of course, a good foundation can make a big difference and can give you an impeccable canvas to create beautiful make-up, even when your skin may not be at its best.” It’s no surprise then, that NARS has extended its foundation portfolio with a new addition: Soft Matte Complete Foundation, £28.

Hanna with no-makeup (left) and wearing only the NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation (right).

I opted for the Soft Matte in the shade Syracuse, which has been created for medium to medium-dark skin with golden undertones. Matte foundations are typically associated with heavier formulas, so I was surprised when a fairly runny formula dispensed from the NARS tube. One little squeeze left me with a minuscule puddle on the back of my hand.

Hanna wearing a full face of make-up.

