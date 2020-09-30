The NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay eyeshadow palette is coming back in stock today
Hanna Ibraheem
The NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay eyeshadow palette previously sold out in just eight hours. But if you missed out, we have good news: a restock is finally happening.
When beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials announced that she was releasing an eyeshadow palette in collaboration with Beauty Bay, it caused ripples of excitement. Demand from fans went through the roof and it racked up a mammoth 87,000 unique sign ups in just three days. Then, it went on sale and things kicked up a notch.
Once the NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay Pressed Pigment Palette, £25, dropped on the Beauty Bay website, it sold out in a record-breaking eight hours. In fact, at its peak selling hour, 243 palettes sold every minutes. That’s four palettes every second.
Additionally, NikkieTutorials’ (whose real name is Nikkie de Jager) fans from across the world showed up, as it shipped to a staggering 81 countries, according to Beauty Bay.
The speed in which the eyeshadow palette sold out left many empty-handed. But if you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on one, don’t worry – it’s finally coming back in stock today, Wednesday 30 September.
Nikkie – who currently has 13.5 million subscribers and over one billion video views on YouTube – curated the eyeshadows herself to make up 20 pressed pigments, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. The palette has a gorgeous selection of mattes, shimmers and duo chrome formulas.
As for the colours, the palette is split into two sides: bright and dark to represent the two sides to Nikkie’s personality. Meaning, once you open it, you’ll come across every shade you could need, from turmeric-tinged yellow and summer sky baby blue to rich cobalt blue and the perfect shimmery gold.
Each colour is special to Nikkie, too. The shade Pride is a duo chrome eyeshadow that represents the pink and blue colours in the Transgender Pride Flag.
She also ensured that the shades would show up on all skin tones, thanks to their intense pigment. In an interview with Beauty Bay, Nikkie said: “I truly believe that this palette has a beautiful variety of bright colours and crazy shimmery shades that will suit everybody.”
Even the packaging caters to everybody. It includes a double mirror with a zoomed side for glasses wearers. Yep, very clever.
While Beauty Bay hasn’t announced the exact time that the eyeshadow palette will be going on sale, it will remain at the original £25 price tag.
Good luck and we’ll see you at checkout…
The NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay Pressed Pigment Eyeshadow Palette,, £25, is back in stock on beautybay.com today.
Main image: Beauty Bay