When beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials announced that she was releasing an eyeshadow palette in collaboration with Beauty Bay, it caused ripples of excitement. Demand from fans went through the roof and it racked up a mammoth 87,000 unique sign ups in just three days. Then, it went on sale and things kicked up a notch.

Once the NikkieTutorials x Beauty Bay Pressed Pigment Palette, £25, dropped on the Beauty Bay website, it sold out in a record-breaking eight hours. In fact, at its peak selling hour, 243 palettes sold every minutes. That’s four palettes every second.