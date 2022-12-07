The Ordinary is discontinuing 2 of its most loved products in 2023

All good things come to an end, and for The Ordinary’s range of concealers and foundations, that end is incredibly near. Announced on Instagram yesterday, the brand said that as of 30 January 2023, it would be discontinuing the production and sales of its Colours concealers, while its Colours foundation range would remain only until June 2023.

“It just didn’t work out,” the brand wrote. “The production process for Colours is complex and requires heavy input from many of our team. The accessible pricing that we felt was sensible to charge for the formulas would only cover our production costs if the volume we sold was high.”

Unfortunately, the brand didn’t manage to meet the required number of sales to justify the high production costs and, sadly, made the decision to shutter its make-up division.