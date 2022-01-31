“I tried Lisa Eldridge’s patchwork skin technique and my make-up has never lasted so long”

To break it down, the patchwork method consists of looking at your skin, seeing what it needs where (it’s highly unlikely the entirety of your face will need the same skincare or make-up) and applying accordingly – focusing on blending everything together into one seamless entity.

“This is what I mean by this patchwork idea, you’re sewing together this patchwork quilt,” Eldridge says. “The end result is everything just looks like it was supposed to be there.”

A considered routine, the patchwork system Eldridge follows consists of two serums, a moisturiser, highlighter, foundation, concealer, blush and translucent powder. Each is applied to different areas of the face – the second serum is placed only around the outer frame of the face and the powder only on the centre, for example – designed to cater to different skin textures and concerns.

“Everything is one continuum, it’s not really breaking off at any point,” she says.