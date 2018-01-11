Trend on Trial: Can pink eyeshadow ever be chic?
- Stylist Beauty Team
Retro and unflattering? Or cool and fresh? This season’s pink eyeshadow divides opinion.
Think of pink eyeshadow and what comes to mind? Cyndi Lauper? A late night? As seen on the catwalks of House of Holland and Missoni, blush-toned eyecolour is making a comeback this season but does it work for us? Watch the results below.
Feeling brave? Choose a hot pink shade and apply densely with heaps of black mascara for a statement look that’s full of impact.
Pink is a bold choice so it’s understandable if you’re still unsure, but don’t rule it out completely. Opt for muted millennial pink tones that give your eyes a subtle pop instead.
We used the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Shimmer in Woodstock, £15, and Givenchy Prism Quatour N3, £39.50.
Words: Jadie Troy-Pryde
