Trend on Trial: Can pink eyeshadow ever be chic?

Stylist Beauty Team
Retro and unflattering? Or cool and fresh? This season’s pink eyeshadow divides opinion.

Think of pink eyeshadow and what comes to mind? Cyndi Lauper? A late night? As seen on the catwalks of House of Holland and Missoni, blush-toned eyecolour is making a comeback this season but does it work for us? Watch the results below.

Feeling brave? Choose a hot pink shade and apply densely with heaps of black mascara for a statement look that’s full of impact.

Pink is a bold choice so it’s understandable if you’re still unsure, but don’t rule it out completely. Opt for muted millennial pink tones that give your eyes a subtle pop instead. 

We used the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Shimmer in Woodstock, £15, and Givenchy Prism Quatour N3, £39.50.

Words: Jadie Troy-Pryde

Image: iStock