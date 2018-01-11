Trend on Trial: Can pink eyeshadow ever be chic?

Feeling brave? Choose a hot pink shade and apply densely with heaps of black mascara for a statement look that’s full of impact.

Pink is a bold choice so it’s understandable if you’re still unsure, but don’t rule it out completely. Opt for muted millennial pink tones that give your eyes a subtle pop instead.

We used the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Shimmer in Woodstock, £15, and Givenchy Prism Quatour N3, £39.50.

Words: Jadie Troy-Pryde

Image: iStock