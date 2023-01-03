As a self-appointed blusher connoisseur, the range of innovative, ingenious products and formulas out there is staggering. There are big things happening in the blush world, from water-suspended pigment particles to colour-changing blushers based on your skin’s pH levels.

For popular cosmetics brand Pixi, the stroke of brilliance came in the form of the On-the-Go Blush stick. Available in three shades, the blusher range blends shiny, sheer hydration with a wash of colour, much like a tinted lip balm.