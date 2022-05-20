All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From an iridescent eyeliner to jelly-textured highlighter, shop our edit of celebratory make-up and skincare.
Whatever your plans are for celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s big achievement – she’s about to become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne, don’t you know – it might be fun to include your beauty routine alongside all the festivities. Whether it’s platinum eyeliner, a wash of shimmery eyeshadow, glass-like pearlescent gloss or strobing face creams, there are myriad ways to bring your make-up into the mix. Read on for the ways we like most, including a jelly-textured highlighter we’d wear year-round.
Nars High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in The Strip
Designed to stay put when faced with everything from sweat and water to humidity, this long-wear eyeliner will sparkle throughout the entirety of your festivities, with a staying power of up to 12 hours.
Mac Cosmetics Strobe Cream in Silverlite
Able to be worn under or over make-up, I like to use this light-strobe cream as a moisturising primer of sorts. A blend of brightening and iridescent particles, the refreshing cream leaves the skin looking dewy and radiant.
OPI Nails the Runway
Whether you choose a platinum skinny French tip or to coat the entire nail, this metallic OPI shade is a great choice for a long-lasting, highly pigmented colour.
Sisley-Paris Le Phyto Gloss in Moon
Shiny and nourishing, this moisturising platinum lip gloss contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, softening macadamia and shea oils as well as repairing vitamin E.
Glossier Haloscope in Moonstone
Easy to use, swipe this dewy, shimmering highlighter across the high points of your face for a touched-by-moonlight opalescent glow.
Suqqu Nuance Eyeliner in shade 3
A beauty brand with a long rap sheet of brilliant products – my dry skin and I swear by The Cream Foundation – this liquid eyeliner is no different. Pigmented and smooth, the small brush nib allows for added control and accurate drawing.
Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in shade 076
Soft and creamy, this eyeliner pencil has a built-in smudger to diffuse harsh lines and blur the colour. Waterproof, with 24-hour wear time, create sparkly smoke in seconds.
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Cosmic
Urban Decay recommends using your fingers to build up an iridescent glow on and around your eyelids using this eyeshadow. Packed with intense sparkle, it’ll last up to 16 hours.
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Lip Gloss in Crystal Clear
This non-sticky, glass-looking gloss is packed with vitamin E to soften and smooth the skin on your lips.
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlighter Stick in Lit
Loved by celebrities, Westman Atelier is a brand with sleek make-up that’s easy to apply on the move. Use this jelly-textured highlighter to illuminate your complexion, creating a wash of light across your face.
Róen Róglow Skin Stick
Combining beautiful make-up with skincare benefits, this silky highlighter is enriched with hyaluronic acid, creating a balm-like finish that sinks into the skin.
