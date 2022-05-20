Whatever your plans are for celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s big achievement – she’s about to become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne, don’t you know – it might be fun to include your beauty routine alongside all the festivities. Whether it’s platinum eyeliner, a wash of shimmery eyeshadow, glass-like pearlescent gloss or strobing face creams, there are myriad ways to bring your make-up into the mix. Read on for the ways we like most, including a jelly-textured highlighter we’d wear year-round.