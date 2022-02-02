Celebrity beauty brands are two-a-penny and, to be blunt, they don’t always perform. A well-known name doesn’t necessarily translate into efficacious or iconic products. Sometimes, though, one will break through and shake up what we can expect – Selena Gomez’ Rare Beauty is one of them.

Launched in the US in September 2020, Rare Beauty has garnered a loyal following of TikTok users and celebrity make-up artists, championing the idea of natural beauty and a love for imperfections.