All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Available exclusively at Space NK, we put the popular Rare Beauty brand to the test.
Celebrity beauty brands are two-a-penny and, to be blunt, they don’t always perform. A well-known name doesn’t necessarily translate into efficacious or iconic products. Sometimes, though, one will break through and shake up what we can expect – Selena Gomez’ Rare Beauty is one of them.
Launched in the US in September 2020, Rare Beauty has garnered a loyal following of TikTok users and celebrity make-up artists, championing the idea of natural beauty and a love for imperfections.
Rare Beauty wants us to celebrate the things that make us unique, and now, we’re all able to join the party. As of 1 February, Space NK is the exclusive online stockist of Rare Beauty in the UK, with products hitting brick and mortar stores on the 22nd.
To save you some work, I’ve picked out my three top performers – the stars of the show that I feel any make-up routine would benefit from.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
“Gorgeous, gorgeous girls always over blush; gorgeous gorgeous girls are always in a rush” is one of my favourite audio memes to come out of TikTok. Not only is it true (is anyone ever not rushing?) but it’s an accurate sign of the times: blush is back, in all its flushed glory.
Less dewy than other cult blushes, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a lightweight but highly pigmented formula that blends easily and settles into a diffused, matte wash of colour.
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
The search for a genuinely natural-looking mascara can stop – Selena Gomez has answered our prayers. Volumising without creating spindly spider-lashes, this mascara hugs each lash to lengthen and define. Clean-look devotees, snap it up.
Shop Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara at Space NK, £19
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
My lips are dry, your lips are dry, but there’s only so many Vaseline pots we can buy and lose until spring rolls around. Instead, I’m choosing this hydrating, tinted non-stick gloss in shade Nearly Mauve. A simple way to elevate a winter make-up routine, it feels soft and cushioning on the lips.
Shop Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm at Space NK, £16
Main image: Getty