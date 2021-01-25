It’s clear that eyebrows can make a huge difference to your face. They’re now one of the few facial features on view once you put on a mask. And even before that, getting them threaded or waxed led to a special relationship built on trust between you and your eyebrow lady. There’s an array of brow products already available on the market, from pencils and pens to gels and pomades. So launching a new product in an already-saturated category requires something quite special. Which is why I was intrigued when my Instagram feed was suddenly flooded with images of women with incredible eyebrows.

The one thing they all had in common? Crediting a new brand called Refy.

Refy is the brainchild of fashion and beauty influencer Jess Hunt, who just so happens to have incredible eyebrows herself. Refreshingly, the vegan and cruelty-free brand launched with just three products, all of which serve a clear and important purpose in filling in your eyebrows and have a clear order to them. There’s a wax/gel, pomade and pencil. Both the pomade and pencil are available in three shades (light, medium and dark).

Hanna with no products applied to her eyebrows.

Even better, you don’t have to follow every step Refy suggests. Instead, you can just pick which products suit your needs most for the most personalised routine. But perhaps the most impressive thing about the products is the clever and innovative packaging. As well as being fully recyclable, each product comes with an additional tool embedded into the packaging. These help you to maximise the formula’s impact and to allow you to tone down or amp up your brows according to your desired result. I was lucky enough to get my hands on all three products and gave each one a go. Here’s what happened…

Step one: Refy Brow Sculpt, £16

Hanna after applying Refy's Brow Sculpt.

I’m a big fan of using mascara primers to fluff up my eyebrows and this product really reminded me of that. Just like those mascara primers, the formula appears white at first glance – but don’t panic, it dries down to a completely clear finish. The big difference here though is that Refy’s Brow Sculpt has a slightly stickier texture but in a good way. When I try to achieve a feathered, almost laminated-looking brow, I find that my brow hairs often droop down throughout the day. But this product really worked well at holding my brow hairs up all day. It’s like a non-messy version to soap brows. Simply unscrew the lid and run the formula through your brows. Then, take the cap off to reveal a two-sided brow brush. These comb through every brow for separation and help make sticking the hairs down to your skin a lot easier. However, I do advise using this before any type of base product. I applied my foundation first and when I brushed through my brows, I noticed that my foundation was mixing with the formula and created little flaky bits.

Step two: Refy Brow Pomade, £14

Hanna after using Refy's Brow Pomade.

Pomades are an ideal product for those who like thicker, more defined eyebrows. This one has an angled brush and a concealed pot of pomade that sits on the bottom of the tube. The matte formula is highly pigmented so be careful when dabbing product onto the end of your brush. Then carefully swipe it over any sparse areas to fill in the gaps. As soon as I did this, my brow was given a really nice shape. On days where I want a defined but still natural-looking brow, I would stop after this step.

Step three: Refy Brow Pencil, £14

Hanna after applying Refy's Brow Pencil.

When you first twist this out of its packaging, the pencil might look thin and dainty but don’t be fooled. I began to add more definition to my brows with little pencil strokes and was impressed by just how highly pigmented this formula is. When I was done, I used the brush end to evenly distribute the product so that my eyebrows didn’t look too blocky.

Even this product would work beautifully on its own but I’ve got to say, I’m a big fan of Refy’s three-step process and have created a brow wardrobe with these clever products.

