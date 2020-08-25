How Rihanna’s legacy of inclusion in beauty continues to grow

Beauty is so synonymous with visuals. Campaigns, adverts and a brand’s ethos help to convey what beauty means at the time, but they’re simultaneously used as a marketing tool. And more often than not, there isn’t much focus on using a group of diverse faces and tones, which in itself exposes a culture of exclusion.

This isn’t to say that people of colour haven’t been used in campaigns by brands before - they have. But, it took Fenty Beauty prioritising the need for a range of models of colour including Duckie Thot, Slick Woods and Halima Aden to normalise darker skin and Asian skin as also fitting the definition of beauty in mainstream media. Since Fenty Beauty’s launch, it seems people of colour have become more important for other brands. In 2017 model Neelam Gill, became the first British-Indian model to front a L’Oreal Paris campaign. After decades in the industry, Naomi Campbell landed her first beauty campaign in 2018 with NARS.