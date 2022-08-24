Fenty Beauty just dropped a ketchup lip gloss and this is how the internet is reacting to Rihanna’s latest creation
“I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets?”
In news that feels as bizarre to write as it does to read, Fenty Beauty has dropped a lip gloss-ketchup collaboration with art collective MSCHF. Limited edition and only available in the United States, the six-piece palette contains red sachets of what could either be lip gloss or ketchup; the “fun” is in finding out what your specific kit contains.
Unsurprisingly, the responses are… mixed: “I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets,” reads one comment underneath the Fenty Instagram post. “Are the packets resealable if it is gloss? I have so many questions,” another asks. “I could by [sic] a gloss and a bottle of ketchup for that price and they would both close. Doesn’t look like the packets close. Pass!” states another. One theme that pops up regularly in the comment section is that Rihanna is intent on dropping everything but a new album.
Quick reminder: Rihanna doesn’t owe us new music! The fact we think she does says more about us. Let’s reflect on that!
The palette cannot be bought in the UK and I’m not so sure that’s a bad thing. Priced at $25, the palette would likely cost around £21, and while it’s a novel way to incorporate a heritage food product into make-up, it’s more gimmicky than cost-effective. In fact, with the clever use of small zip lock bags, a tube of lip gloss and a bottle of own-brand red sauce, I imagine you’d be able to create your own “fun” just as quickly. Fenty, you innovative brand with brilliant products, sorry not to be on the ketchup hype.
Main image: Getty