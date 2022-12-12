Professionals like Kay are able to create these thinner, more delicate brows permanently, using nanoblading technology that enables artists to emulate the super-fine hairs. Like microblading and microshading, nanoblading deposits pigment into the skin and can look hyper-realistic. “If you want super simulation brows, you must go to a highly trained professional artist who is an expert at nanoblading,” says Kay. “The slimmest nano-blade will be used with precision to achieve the desired fine hair stroke technique and look.”

That being said, if you wish to play with the trend, permanent make-up might not be the right option, in which case TikTok comes to the rescue. With a simple technique of brushing brows up and down, user @cutcreaser shows how to use a brow gel to your advantage. Just remember to clean your brows first with a cotton bud or small towel before applying gel – any residue will cling to make-up or leftover skincare and not give you the clean, precise look you’re after.