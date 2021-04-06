Awards season is upon us and once again, this year’s ceremonies will take on a virtual setting due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some celebrities are still giving us incredible red carpet moments. Case-in-point: Nicola Coughlan.

For the 2021 SAG Awards, Coughlan wore a dramatic black lace and tulle gown by Christian Siriano and paired her gorgeous dress with an equally strong beauty look.

Alongside a wet, slicked down bob, the Bridgerton star wore a bold red lip. But our favourite part of the entire look? Her easy-to-wear black smoky eye.