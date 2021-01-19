Ever since it launched in 2016, The Ordinary has become a household name for high-quality skincare formulas at affordable price points. The brand is known for encapsulating the buzziest new skincare ingredients within its now-iconic brown laboratory-esque packaging, complete with clear labels letting you know exactly what’s inside each formula. So, when news of an upcoming The Ordinary launch hit the Stylist beauty desk, we naturally began to wonder which high-tech serum the brand has conjured up. Except, its latest product forays into cosmetics instead. Still focusing on complexion, The Ordinary has launched Concealer, £4.90, a – well, concealer – that promises high coverage with a real skin finish in 36 shades. It makes sense that the brand has stuck to products for the face. Upon launching its popular foundations, the brand gathered a 75,000-person strong waitlist.

The Ordinary's Concealer is available in 36 shades.

So what’s so special about The Ordinary’s Concealer? Many full coverage concealers often get a bad rap for blurring out the face completely and leaving behind a cakey finish. However, I found that this formula manages to strike the perfect balance between covering up blemishes, softly blurring skin and covering up dark circles while still leaving behind a smooth, natural-looking finish. While this concealer’s packaging has been designed with a thin nozzle for precise application, I prefer dispensing a dollop on the back of my hand to avoid going overboard. I then pat the concealer only on the areas of my face where I want extra coverage.

Hanna with no make-up (left); Hanna wearing a tinted moisturiser, The Ordinary concealer, bronzer and mascara (right).

Many high coverage concealers often have thicker consistencies that can be hard to blend and settle into lines around the eyes. But The Ordinary’s creamy iteration buffs out like a dream. After a few taps, it melts into skin., covering my undereye circles and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. It also sets fairly quickly but I like this as it means I can build up coverage without the product sliding around. When it comes to purchasing base products online, it can be confusing to know which shade will be your best match. To get around this, The Ordinary has categorised its 36 concealer shades according to skin tone and undertone. The numbers 1-4 represent skin tone (1 in lighter tones, 2 is medium, 3 is dark/deep and 4 is deeper), while the letters correspond to undertone. The letter P is pink, R is red, N is neutral and Y is yellow. My only gripe? The tube of the concealer is quite small and if I was going to work and social events as normal, I would get through it fairly quickly. However, with a finish and price tag this good, I guess I just need to stock up.

