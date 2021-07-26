I love a smoky eye. From intense inky black eyeshadow forming a puff of black smoke around the eyes to simply buffing my bronzer all over my eyelids for a uniform look, there are so many ways to wear a smoky eye. My favourite is something a bit deeper, dramatic and more noticeable – the only problem? Creating a smoky eye can take ages and it’s easy for things to quickly get messy.

For that reason, it’s fair that a smoky eye can seem off-putting and even intimidating to some. But now, a viral eyeshadow hack may have changed all that.