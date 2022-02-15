Many “hacks” and time-saving tricks leave me dumbfounded. How, after careful application, can they look like that, while I look like this? Fortunately, this blusher technique wasn’t one of them.

As easy to do as any other blush placement (instead of applying solely on my cheeks and the lower bridge of my nose, I pulled the colour up higher and swept it into one stripe) the real issue came with feeling bold enough to do it. Initially, a stripe of flush across the centre of the face looked very different from my normal upper cheekbone effect and I patted my foundation beauty blender across it to soften the colour.

As I tried it a few more times, though, I became bolder and more enamoured with the youthful, enlivened flush it gave me, graduating from terracotta blushers to coral tones. Simple and effective, it’s the method I’ll be using for the foreseeable future – not least to pretend I’ve just been on holiday somewhere in the Med.