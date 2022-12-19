“If you struggle with eyeliner, I’ve got the best hack,” she says. “Grab your pencil – black, brown, whatever colour you want – and you’re going to put your finger right in the corner of your eye. Where you can feel the pressure (on your finger), that’s where you’re going to put your pencil liner.”

Then, drawing a sizeable dot on her fingertip, Bex places it above where the upper eyelid begins. “I’m drawing mine here and we’re going to put it in the corner of the eye and we’re just going to pull out.” The result: uniform, softly smudged eyeliner. But is it as easy as TikTok is making us believe?