Any time Timothée Chalamet walks the red carpet, social media is set ablaze.

Yesterday, Chalamet attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of upcoming movie The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson.

Of course, the appearance had many noticeable moments, from Chalamet leaning his head on co-star Tilda Swinton’s shoulder to that incredible Tom Ford metallic suit, which has got everybody talking. But for me, there’s one talking point that isn’t getting the attention it deserves: Chalamet’s glowing skin.