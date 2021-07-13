We need to talk about Timothée Chalamet’s glowing skin at the Cannes Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet attended the Cannes Film Festival and while the attention is (rightly) on his metallic suit, we can’t help but stare at his skin, too.
Any time Timothée Chalamet walks the red carpet, social media is set ablaze.
Yesterday, Chalamet attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of upcoming movie The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson.
Of course, the appearance had many noticeable moments, from Chalamet leaning his head on co-star Tilda Swinton’s shoulder to that incredible Tom Ford metallic suit, which has got everybody talking. But for me, there’s one talking point that isn’t getting the attention it deserves: Chalamet’s glowing skin.
In every shot of yesterday’s red carpet, the Call Me By Your Name actor’s cheekbones are glistening. Just scroll to the eighth picture in this Instagram post.
While it could just be down to a very good skincare routine, we think it involved some sort of cream or balm highlighter for a second-skin layer of radiance. It isn’t shimmery or glittery in the slightest, and instead, it boosts his radiant, healthy skin.
This isn’t the first time his skin has shined (in a good way) on the red carpet. Case-in-point: the time he attended a premier for The King in October 2019.
Celebrity men’s groomer Jamie Taylor was behind Chalamet’s Cannes look but, unfortunately, she hasn’t provided any details on how she achieved the glow.
So, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite balm and cream highlighters so that you can achieve a Chalamet-worthy glow, too.
Glossier Haloscope
After a picture of Chalamet wearing a pink Glossier hoodie went viral, this is what we like to imagine he was wearing. The outer core is formulated with crystal extracts for a non-glittery glow, while the oil-based inner core leaves a skin-like dewy finish.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
A cult-favourite, this balmy highlighter has zero glitter. Instead, it gives skin a sheer, luminous finish that appears almost pearlescent and looks beautiful on all skin tones.
Ciaté London Dewy Stix
This clever highlighting balm comes in stick form. Swipe it along the high points of your face, brow bones and down your nose for a non-shimmer, natural-looking glow that catches the light every time you move.
Gucci Eclat De Beauté Effet Lumière
Despite being a face gloss, this formula isn’t sticky in the slightest. Dab it onto areas that you want to highlight for a subtle-yet-noticeable hit of radiance.
