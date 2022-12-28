The new Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara might be even better than the original
Too Faced strikes again with its globally bestselling mascara in a universally flattering shade.
Famously, follow-up acts are hard to do. Especially when you’re going on stage after a once-in-a-lifetime performance. For the cosmetic brand Too Faced, though, this challenge was as much of an opportunity as anything else. Since launching in 2014, a tube of the bestselling Too Faced mascara Better Than Sex has sold once every seven seconds – an incredibly impressive feat.
Credited with adding volume, length and long-lasting colour, the original Better Than Sex mascara ticks a number of crucial boxes. And, as of 26 December 2022, it ticks one more: a fresh natural-looking shade.
A Boxing Day special, the new drop is the same brilliant formula in a new colour: Chocolate Brown.
Rich and luxe-looking, the mascara applies smoothly – no clumping, feathering or spindly spider-like legs – and is pigmented enough to show on dark lashes.
Darker than other brown mascaras, this one lasted me throughout Christmas morning, lunch and the myriad games that went on into the early hours of Boxing Day morning without a single smudge. A revelation.
For an elevated no-make-up-make-up, natural-looking aesthetic, brown mascara is always a good choice. If you have dark lashes or prefer a richer colour, this one is even better.
Main image: courtesy of brand