Rich and luxe-looking, the mascara applies smoothly – no clumping, feathering or spindly spider-like legs – and is pigmented enough to show on dark lashes.

Darker than other brown mascaras, this one lasted me throughout Christmas morning, lunch and the myriad games that went on into the early hours of Boxing Day morning without a single smudge. A revelation.

For an elevated no-make-up-make-up, natural-looking aesthetic, brown mascara is always a good choice. If you have dark lashes or prefer a richer colour, this one is even better.