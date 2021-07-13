If you haven’t heard of Tower 28 Beauty, prepare to start a wishlist. Despite only launching in 2019, the brand has already racked up a list of celebrity fans, including Olivia Munn, Mandy Moore, Kate Bosworth and Joey King. Even some of the industry’s most esteemed make-up artists, such as Katie Jane Hughes and Patrick Ta have praised the brand.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly

Now, Tower 28 Beauty has finally arrived in the UK via Cult Beauty. Upon doing so, most of the collection had sold out in less than 30 minutes, according to Cult Beauty founder Alexia Inge, and continues to fly off virtual shelves any time an item is restocked. Its BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, £18, a pigmented blusher, proved to be the most popular product, with every one of its six shades selling out in just five hours. Any time it is restocked, the blusher swiftly sells out, thanks to its 2,000-person waitlist.

So what’s all the hype about? The brand is a collection of lightweight and glowy products that come in a selection of warm and vibrant shades. They’re easy to use, too – thanks to their creamy, blendable formulations. But perhaps most appealingly, the brand was created specifically for sensitive skin types, meaning it has really paid attention to the types of ingredients it uses. Plus, the Instagrammable packaging is a far cry from the clinical-looking products often marketed at sensitive skin types.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Glosses

Founder Amy Liu has a history of sensitive skin and eczema and despite spending over 15 years in the industry working on some of the biggest beauty brands around, she struggled to enjoy testing anything. “Even the clean alternatives were either sensitising, super expensive or too clinical, like they were coming straight from the doctor’s office,” Liu tells Stylist. “This search for skincare and make-up that’s sensitive skin-friendly inspired me to launch Tower 28 in April 2019.”

Tower 28 Beauty SuperDew Highlighting Balm

Every part of the brand is considered. For starters, the name. “Tower 28 gets its name from a lifeguard tower in Santa Monica that we use as a landmark to meet up with friends and family,” explains Liu. “That tower symbolises everything at the heart of Tower 28 – inclusive community, healthy fun and clean living for all.”

After being inspired by her own struggles with extremely sensitive skin, Liu said she had a really hard time finding makeup that didn’t further irritate her flare ups. “There were a lot of ‘clean’ brands on the market, but not a single make-up brand that followed the National Eczema Associations [in the US] ingredient guidelines, which eliminates all irritants and allergens including essential oils and synthetic fragrances,” she says. “Now, we are currently the only makeup brand to follow the [US] National Eczema Association’s guidelines, which means our products contain zero potentially-irritating ingredients.” “My mission with Tower 28 is to be an approachable beauty company inclusive of all skin tones, skin types, budgets, and beauty philosophies – but still fun and reflective of the healthy LA lifestyle I know and love.” Got started on that wishlist, yet? Here, we run through every Tower 28 Beauty product available in the UK.

A look at Tower 28 Beauty’s products

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Lip glosses are making a big comeback this summer but gone are the sticky, gloopy formulas we usually associate them with. This innovative formula delivers high shine, packs a punch of colour, contains conditioning ingredients and feels comfortable to wear. Shop Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly at Cult Beauty, £14 each buy now

