When Amy Liu struggled to find a high-performing and chic cosmetics brand that didn’t irritate her skin, the idea for Tower 28 Beauty was born. Now, the brand has finally launched on Cult Beauty – and keeps selling out. Here, we run through everything you need to know.
If you haven’t heard of Tower 28 Beauty, prepare to start a wishlist.
Despite only launching in 2019, the brand has already racked up a list of celebrity fans, including Olivia Munn, Mandy Moore, Kate Bosworth and Joey King. Even some of the industry’s most esteemed make-up artists, such as Katie Jane Hughes and Patrick Ta have praised the brand.
Now, Tower 28 Beauty has finally arrived in the UK via Cult Beauty. Upon doing so, most of the collection had sold out in less than 30 minutes, according to Cult Beauty founder Alexia Inge, and continues to fly off virtual shelves any time an item is restocked.
Its BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, £18, a pigmented blusher, proved to be the most popular product, with every one of its six shades selling out in just five hours. Any time it is restocked, the blusher swiftly sells out, thanks to its 2,000-person waitlist.
So what’s all the hype about? The brand is a collection of lightweight and glowy products that come in a selection of warm and vibrant shades. They’re easy to use, too – thanks to their creamy, blendable formulations. But perhaps most appealingly, the brand was created specifically for sensitive skin types, meaning it has really paid attention to the types of ingredients it uses. Plus, the Instagrammable packaging is a far cry from the clinical-looking products often marketed at sensitive skin types.
Founder Amy Liu has a history of sensitive skin and eczema and despite spending over 15 years in the industry working on some of the biggest beauty brands around, she struggled to enjoy testing anything.
“Even the clean alternatives were either sensitising, super expensive or too clinical, like they were coming straight from the doctor’s office,” Liu tells Stylist. “This search for skincare and make-up that’s sensitive skin-friendly inspired me to launch Tower 28 in April 2019.”
Every part of the brand is considered. For starters, the name. “Tower 28 gets its name from a lifeguard tower in Santa Monica that we use as a landmark to meet up with friends and family,” explains Liu. “That tower symbolises everything at the heart of Tower 28 – inclusive community, healthy fun and clean living for all.”
After being inspired by her own struggles with extremely sensitive skin, Liu said she had a really hard time finding makeup that didn’t further irritate her flare ups. “There were a lot of ‘clean’ brands on the market, but not a single make-up brand that followed the National Eczema Associations [in the US] ingredient guidelines, which eliminates all irritants and allergens including essential oils and synthetic fragrances,” she says. “Now, we are currently the only makeup brand to follow the [US] National Eczema Association’s guidelines, which means our products contain zero potentially-irritating ingredients.”
“My mission with Tower 28 is to be an approachable beauty company inclusive of all skin tones, skin types, budgets, and beauty philosophies – but still fun and reflective of the healthy LA lifestyle I know and love.”
Got started on that wishlist, yet? Here, we run through every Tower 28 Beauty product available in the UK.
A look at Tower 28 Beauty’s products
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly
Lip glosses are making a big comeback this summer but gone are the sticky, gloopy formulas we usually associate them with. This innovative formula delivers high shine, packs a punch of colour, contains conditioning ingredients and feels comfortable to wear.
Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
This is, quite honestly, my bronzer of dreams – and it’s a love that’s shared with make-up artists Patrick Ta and Katie Jane Hughes. It’s a buildable illuminating cream formula that, as well as making skin look sunkissed, also gives it an incredible glow. The formula contains mango butter and green tea exact to soothe skin. I like to use it over my eyelids, too.
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Every shade of these cream blushers sold out on Cult Beauty in just five hours. Loved by Kate Bosworth and Mandy Moore, this ultra-creamy formula melts into skin for a flattering flush. The only problem? Every time it comes into stock, it flies back off again. Sign up to the waitlist (alongside 2,000 other people) and try your luck when you get the ‘back in stock’ notification – trust us, it’s worth it.
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly
Another clever take on lip gloss, this formula has a slightly more milky texture. It’s made with apricot, avocado and raspberry seed oils to condition lips and comes in four juicy shades, all inspired by milk alternatives: coconut, cashew, oat and almond.
Tower 28 Beauty SuperDew Highlighting Balm
Another product that Cult Beauty is struggling to keep in stock, this highlighting balm contains zero shimmer or glitter. Instead, it gives skin a glossy, luminous finish, helping you to nail that glass skin trend. Tap it along the high points of your cheeks and blend out the edges.
