Six months ago, I would have considered bronzer the most important part of my make-up routine. A step I’ve performed hundreds of times over the last 14 years, my curated list of non-glittery, non-shimmery, blendable, seamless bronzers is something I’m incredibly proud of. So, when I did away with bronzer for an orange-toned blusher and found the result to be much better than my previous routine, it’s safe to say I was surprised.

However, my foray into the world of blusher and the myriad application blush techniques demonstrated on social media has been a gateway, of sorts. My make-up looks fresher, the lack of bronzer creates a more natural effect and my routine feels shorter and less arduous as I try to hustle out of the door in the mornings. Not much has changed, besides taking out that one step – but it feels like a transition away from “done” looking make-up.