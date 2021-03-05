Uoma Beauty has released a Coming 2 America make-up collection
- Hanna Ibraheem
Uoma Beauty has collaborated with Coming 2 America to create a gorgeous make-up collection – complete with stunning campaign imagery that celebrates African beauty.
After 33 years, Prince Akeem and Semmi are back in Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 movie starring Eddie Murphy.
To mark its arrival to our screens, Uoma Beauty has collaborated with the film to create an exclusive collection that celebrates African beauty and cultural heritage.
The range, Black Magic Coming 2 America, is inspired by the fictional royal country of Zamunda and draws from African royalty from all over the continent – something that’s immediately clear from the breathtaking campaign imagery.
The team behind the campaign included make-up artist Sir John and stylist Zerina Akers, both of whom frequently work with Beyoncé, and photographer Trevor Stuurman.
Paying tribute to nine of the greatest queens of Africa – Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, Kandake Amanirenas, Nefertiti, Makeda, Nzinga Mbande, Nandi, Moremi, and Ranavalona – the campaign has created odes to “Black-skinned Beauty” with five portraits: Courage, Pride, Heritage, Opulence and Resilience.
In the collection, you’ll find royal blues and golds, along with playful neon hues, all packaged in opulent packaging. Plus, the shade names pay reference to the film with shade names like Peaches and Akeem, Sexual Chocolate and Queen to Be.
To announce the collaboration, brand founder Sharon Chuter hosted an Instagram Live with Sir John, comedian and social media sensation Elsa Majimbo and comedian and musician Jessie Woo.
During the discussion, Chuter touched on the importance of the collection, saying: “When Coming 2 America came to me and said: ‘hey, can we do a collection together?’, I wanted to do something that was beyond just make-up.
“I wanted to do something that wasn’t just about lipstick because for many people who are not from our culture or from our origin, [the film] was just a comedy. It was just a movie. But it’s more than that for us. It’s cultural. It was representation – seeing ourselves there.
“And so, what I chose to do with the beauty collection was yes, paying homage and having this nod to the movie and bringing nostalgia but what I wanted to do was pay homage to our heritage.”
Here, we run through every product in the collection.
Every product in UOMA Beauty’s Black Magic Coming 2 America collection
Royal Heir-itage Color Palette
This palette is packed with 10 highly-pigmented eyeshadows, all of which are named after 10 kingdoms of ancient Africa.
Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette
This gorgeous trio of highlighters has a wet-powder formula that sweeps on skin seamlessly and melts into skin like a traditional liquid luminator.
Shop Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette at Uoma Beauty, £28
Black Magic Metallic Lipsticks
Fit for a Queen, this lipstick comes in three shades: Sexual Chocolate (top), Not So Meeka (middle) and Peaches and Akeem (bottom). Each one has a glossy, iridescent sheen to give lips a multi-dimensional shine. They also contain Brazil nut oil to keep lips nourished and moisturised.
Shop Black Magic Metallic Lipstick in Sexual Chocolate, Not So Meeka and Peaches and Akeem, £21 each
Kajal Eyeliner
Inspired by traditional African eyeliner formulas, this eyeliner is highly pigmented, silky smooth and doesn’t budge. It comes in two shades: a dark, dramatic black and deep, rich purple.
Shop Kajal Eyeliner in Private Jet Black and Purple Reign, £16 each
Good Morning Zamunda Mini Color Palette
Filled with a gorgeous mix of glitter, metallic and matte formulas, these eyeshadows are long-lasting and water-resistant.
Shop Good Morning Zamunda Mini Color Palette at Uoma Beauty, £25
All images: Uoma Beauty