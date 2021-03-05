Make-up

Uoma Beauty has released a Coming 2 America make-up collection

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup collection

Uoma Beauty has collaborated with Coming 2 America to create a gorgeous make-up collection – complete with stunning campaign imagery that celebrates African beauty.

After 33 years, Prince Akeem and Semmi are back in Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 movie starring Eddie Murphy.

To mark its arrival to our screens, Uoma Beauty has collaborated with the film to create an exclusive collection that celebrates African beauty and cultural heritage.

The range, Black Magic Coming 2 America, is inspired by the fictional royal country of Zamunda and draws from African royalty from all over the continent – something that’s immediately clear from the breathtaking campaign imagery.

Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup portrait Courage
The Courage portrait was inspired by Queen Amina and Queen Nzinga Mbande.
Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup portrait Pride
The Pride portrait was inspired by Queen Yaa Asantewaa and Queen Moremi.

The team behind the campaign included make-up artist Sir John and stylist Zerina Akers, both of whom frequently work with Beyoncé, and photographer Trevor Stuurman.

Paying tribute to nine of the greatest queens of Africa – Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, Kandake Amanirenas, Nefertiti, Makeda, Nzinga Mbande, Nandi, Moremi, and Ranavalona – the campaign has created odes to “Black-skinned Beauty” with five portraits: Courage, Pride, Heritage, Opulence and Resilience.

Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup portrait Heritage
The Heritage portrait was inspired by Nefertiti and Kandake Amanirenas.
Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup portrait Resilience
The Resilience portrait was inspired by Queen Nandi.
Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup portrait Opulence
The Opulence portrait was inspired by Queen Makeda and Queen Ranavalona.

In the collection, you’ll find royal blues and golds, along with playful neon hues, all packaged in opulent packaging. Plus, the shade names pay reference to the film with shade names like Peaches and Akeem, Sexual Chocolate and Queen to Be.

To announce the collaboration, brand founder Sharon Chuter hosted an Instagram Live with Sir John, comedian and social media sensation Elsa Majimbo and comedian and musician Jessie Woo. 

During the discussion, Chuter touched on the importance of the collection, saying: “When Coming 2 America came to me and said: ‘hey, can we do a collection together?’, I wanted to do something that was beyond just make-up.

“I wanted to do something that wasn’t just about lipstick because for many people who are not from our culture or from our origin, [the film] was just a comedy. It was just a movie. But it’s more than that for us. It’s cultural. It was representation – seeing ourselves there.

“And so, what I chose to do with the beauty collection was yes, paying homage and having this nod to the movie and bringing nostalgia but what I wanted to do was pay homage to our heritage.”

Here, we run through every product in the collection.

You may also like

Best Black-owned skincare brands to support today and always

Every product in UOMA Beauty’s Black Magic Coming 2 America collection

Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup collection
Uoma Beauty has collaborated with 'Coming 2 America' to create a make-up collection.

  • Royal Heir-itage Color Palette

    Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup collection Royal Heir-itage Color Palette
    Uoma Beauty x Coming 2 America make-up collection: Royal Heir-itage Color Palette

    This palette is packed with 10 highly-pigmented eyeshadows, all of which are named after 10 kingdoms of ancient Africa.

    Shop Royal Heir-itage Color Palette at UOMA Beauty, £44

    buy now

  • Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette

    Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup collection Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette
    Uoma Beauty x Coming 2 America make-up collection: Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette

    This gorgeous trio of highlighters has a wet-powder formula that sweeps on skin seamlessly and melts into skin like a traditional liquid luminator.

    Shop Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette at Uoma Beauty, £28

    buy now

  • Black Magic Metallic Lipsticks

    Coming 2 America UOMA Beauty makeup collection Black Magic Metallic Lipsticks
    Uoma Beauty x Coming 2 America make-up collection: Black Magic Metallic Lipsticks

    Fit for a Queen, this lipstick comes in three shades: Sexual Chocolate (top), Not So Meeka (middle) and Peaches and Akeem (bottom). Each one has a glossy, iridescent sheen to give lips a multi-dimensional shine. They also contain Brazil nut oil to keep lips nourished and moisturised.

    Shop Black Magic Metallic Lipstick in Sexual ChocolateNot So Meeka and Peaches and Akeem, £21 each

    buy now

  • Kajal Eyeliner

    Kajal Eyeliner
    Uoma Beauty x Coming 2 America make-up collection: Kajal Eyeliner

    Inspired by traditional African eyeliner formulas, this eyeliner is highly pigmented, silky smooth and doesn’t budge. It comes in two shades: a dark, dramatic black and deep, rich purple.

    Shop Kajal Eyeliner in Private Jet Black and Purple Reign, £16 each

    buy now

You may also like

Best eyeshadow palettes that cater to all skin tones and budgets

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

All images: Uoma Beauty