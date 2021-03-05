After 33 years, Prince Akeem and Semmi are back in Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 movie starring Eddie Murphy.

To mark its arrival to our screens, Uoma Beauty has collaborated with the film to create an exclusive collection that celebrates African beauty and cultural heritage.

The range, Black Magic Coming 2 America, is inspired by the fictional royal country of Zamunda and draws from African royalty from all over the continent – something that’s immediately clear from the breathtaking campaign imagery.