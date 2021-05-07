Urban Decay is launching a make-up collection in collaboration with The Prince Estate, inspired by The Purple One
Hanna Ibraheem
The collection has been created with key members of The Prince Estate and pays homage to The Purple One.
Urban Decay is launching a make-up collection, created in collaboration with The Prince Estate. The limited-edition capsule line-up is “inspired by the creative genius and personal style of Prince” – and yes, it will involve lots of purple hues.
Announcing the exciting partnership, Urban Decay said the collection will feature The Purple One’s signature colour (which just so happens to be Urban Decay’s signature shade, too) alongside gold and black. Just think of the eye products, guys.
Every aspect of the products and campaign has been designed in collaboration with some of late Prince’s nearest and dearest. This includes Prince’s muse Damaris Lewis; creative director Trevor Guy; and photographer and director Randee St. Nicholas, who photographed the singer for three decades.
“It’s incredibly important to carry on Prince’s legacy in a way that truly gets it right,” says St. Nicholas. “He challenged you to rise to his level of work ethic and intensity – not in a way that was threatening or fearful, you just didn’t want to disappoint him.
“He made you want to be your best, perform at the highest calibre and step outside of your comfort zone. When shooting, it was important to embody this boldness and freedom.”
Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay co-founder and self-proclaimed Prince mega fan, explained that the product means more than your average collaboration.
“We couldn’t possibly imitate someone as legendary as Prince, and to compare him to a palette would diminish what he represents,” Zomnir explained. “It’s easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface – his make-up looks and our shared love of purple – but we did our best to reflect his energy on a deeper level.
“We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mould and championing all forms of beauty.”
The brand is yet to release more details on the products but we can confirm they will launch in the UK on 27 May. Until then, watch this space and sign up to the waiting list for more information.
