If you read our big beauty issue last month, there’s no doubt that one page in particular piqued your interest – our exclusive look at Victoria Beckham Beauty’s brand new Matte Bronzing Brick, £52. The latest instalment to VB’s growing beauty empire, it follows in the footsteps of her insanely popular lip liners, Future Lash mascara and glow-laced moisturiser formulated in collaboration with Augustinus Bader. And that’s just for starters.

Very much in keeping with her signature elegant aesthetic, we’ve dubbed the new launch the modernist’s answer to bronzer. Every element is so painstakingly thought out, from the innovative formula to the softly matte finish.

On to the need-to-knows, each bronzing brick houses two shades: one lighter shade to add highlights to the higher planes of the face and a darker shade to add depth and warmth. Swirl them together and apply all-over, or use individually for more strategic placement: it’s up to you. The bronzer is available in five different colour ways, with shade duos suitable for all skin tones and the formula itself is completely matte with not a speck of shimmer in sight. As for that impossibly chic case? It’s totally refillable and has a rather satisfying click, just wait until you hear it. But what is it like to actually use? Below, find the full Stylist beauty team verdict.

Shannon Peter, beauty director

Beauty director Shannon Peter loves the creamy texture of Victoria Beckham Beauty's new bronzer

“A fully-fledged cream bronzer convert, I had my doubts that VB’s powder formula would live up to my expectations but it really did. Surprisingly for a powder, it has an almost creamy texture (that’ll be the nourishing moringa oil and cocoa butter then), which takes away any risk of chalkiness and helps the pigments to meld into the skin rather than caking on top of it. “I also love the dual shades (I used shade 2); they allow you to dial the warmth both up and down making it pretty much impossible to overdo it. And the best thing? There’s no glitter or shimmer or metallic-finish, so the glow it gives looks truly authentic. Once again, Beckham has nailed it.”

Lucy Partington, beauty editor

Beauty editor Lucy Partington loves the sun-kissed vibe of Victoria Beckham Beauty's new Matte Bronzing Brick

“As somebody who’s only just learnt how not to be scared of bronzer (and blusher, actually) I was particularly excited about the prospect of this new VB launch. I love all her other products because they’re so easy to use and really deliver on their promises, and after first use, I already know this bronzer is going straight into my everyday make-up bag. “I swept a big, fluffy brush haphazardly across both shades of the 01 palette and just buffed it all over my face without much thought. The instant life it injected into my skin was incredible, and it wasn’t in the slightest dirty-looking or patchy like some bronzers can be, instead it just gave me a natural-looking, sun kissed glow. “I could have left it at that, but I decided to use the darker shade on my lids as a subtle eyeshadow, and I then I used an angled blusher brush and to carve cheekbones out – and just like that, I created my new-favourite make-up look in under 10 minutes.”

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer

Here's Hanna Ibraheem before and after using Victoria Beckham Beauty's new bronzer

“I love bronzer. From the brightest, sunniest of days of summer to the greyest, moodiest days of winter, I always sweep some sort of terracotta-hued powder around my face. The thing is, finding the right shade for my skin tone requires a bit work – it needs to strike the right balance between orange and grey. So when I saw Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new bronzer gives two shades in one pan, I was intrigued. “Using shade 03, I swept the dark shade just above the hollows of my cheeks and along my forehead, jawline and the bridge of my nose. Then, I used the lighter shade to buff out the edges so that there were no harsh lines. “I also love using bronzer on my eyelids for an easy, uniform look. I swept the lighter shade along my eyelid and used the deeper shade in the crease to give my eyes some depth. The result is an all-over bronzed finish that makes my skin look healthier, lifted and sun kissed while still looking natural. I’m a big fan.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick in Shade 5

Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick at victoriabeckhambeauty.com, £52 or £37 for a refill

