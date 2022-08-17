Two years ago, the thought of wearing make-up every day, every week or even once a month felt like a far distant dream. In my pandemic world, skincare ruled the roost – I spent hours moisturising and massaging and masking, not one thought paid to my dusty wash bag filled with make-up. Now, two birthdays hence, I’m relishing the ritual of putting make-up on. Not tons and never at length, but those five to 10 minutes in the morning to play with colour, finish and shapes. It’s just plain fun.

However, re-upping the frequency of how often we wear make-up can come with some skin considerations. Namely, how do we look after our skin properly in this new era of getting ready? Fortunately, two experts are here to help: Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, and Aimee Connolly, make-up artist and founder of cosmetic brand Sculpted by Aimee.