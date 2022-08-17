2 skin experts explain exactly how to look after your skin if you wear make-up every day
Four things to keep in mind.
Two years ago, the thought of wearing make-up every day, every week or even once a month felt like a far distant dream. In my pandemic world, skincare ruled the roost – I spent hours moisturising and massaging and masking, not one thought paid to my dusty wash bag filled with make-up. Now, two birthdays hence, I’m relishing the ritual of putting make-up on. Not tons and never at length, but those five to 10 minutes in the morning to play with colour, finish and shapes. It’s just plain fun.
However, re-upping the frequency of how often we wear make-up can come with some skin considerations. Namely, how do we look after our skin properly in this new era of getting ready? Fortunately, two experts are here to help: Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, and Aimee Connolly, make-up artist and founder of cosmetic brand Sculpted by Aimee.
1. Avoid wipes where possible
“If you wear make-up every day without giving your skin a break, then it’s important to have a good skincare routine in place. This means no matter how tired you are, you’re spending five to 10 minutes, twice a day, cleansing your skin.
“Avoid taking make-up off with baby wipes or water wipes as all you’re doing is rubbing the make-up further into the skin. Yes, a wipe is better than not washing your face at all, but alone it isn’t enough for healthy skin.
“You also run the risk of over wiping and dragging the skin on your face which can lead to irritation. Because you’re not properly cleansing your skin this can lead to breakouts and clogged pores. Baby wipes can also strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling tight and dry-looking, as well as dull in appearance.”
2. Choose a hardworking cleanser
“Using water alone won’t cleanse the skin properly either. You do need something extra to take off the make-up and dirt from the skin,” says Dr Perry.
“My advice is to choose liquid cleansers and cleansing creams that help to lift dirt from the skin and keep pores clean. Try to opt for a double cleanse where possible. For oily skin, a toner can help, but follow with moisturiser.”
3. Sanitise regularly used products as well as tools
“Make-up kit sanitisation isn’t just for make-up artists: you’d be surprised how much your personal make-up kit holds on to bacteria,” advises Connolly.
“It doesn’t need to be an everyday thing, but, giving your products a wipe down with some rubbing alcohol from time to time can kill any bacteria that may potentially transfer to your face.
“For the same reason, you need to keep your make-up brushes clean also. Each time you touch your face with a brush and then use that same brush to dip back into the product, you are passing oils and bacteria back and forth. Taking the time to ensure both your products and your brushes are kept clean is something your skin will thank you for.”
4. When possible, take a break
“Wearing make-up can disrupt the skin and can be linked to dryness, oiliness and congestion,” says Dr Perry. “Not wearing make-up allows your skin to recover and rejuvenate, exactly as it does when we sleep.
“You might observe skin looking a little worse on the first day of not wearing make-up as the skin acclimatises and gets rid of toxins. You might also notice that the skin becomes oilier as it adjusts. Try to stick with it, as you’ll notice a real benefit around days five to seven, especially if you’re drinking plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.
“If you suffer from skin conditions like rosacea or eczema, you’ll likely see a real benefit in not wearing make-up, this is because using and cleansing away multiple products can actually hinder the skin, making it more sensitive.”
Main image: Getty