Of all the hurdles I thought I’d have to overcome to get back to ‘normal’ post-pandemic, I didn’t expect wearing make-up to be one of them. But, after wearing relatively little product on my face for the last year and a half, wearing make-up – and seeing myself with it on – has sent my head into a bit of a spin over the last couple of weeks.

I want to kick things off by saying I know this isn’t a big deal. In the grand scheme of things, there are a lot of problems much worse than not feeling comfortable wearing make-up, and even if I decided never to wear make-up ever again, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel weird to feel so uncomfortable doing something I’ve done my entire adult life. Not only have I been struggling with the sensation of having make-up on my face, but I’ve also found myself feeling unconfident while wearing it.