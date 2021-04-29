Pretty Damn Good: the highlighter this make-up artist relies on for a fresh, dewy glow

If you don’t follow Scarlett Burton on Instagram, you need to. Immediately.

Alongside a catalogue of Reels, all filled with brilliant make-up and hair tricks, the London-based make-up artist and hairstylist also has a vast series of Instagram Highlights that take you through different make-up looks in an easy-to-follow step-by-step format.

Then, there’s her feed. Scroll through and you’ll be met with a range of healthy-looking fresh skin (Burton’s signature look) as well as frame-worthy artistic, editorial looks – and she nails both.