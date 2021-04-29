Pretty Damn Good: the highlighter this make-up artist relies on for a fresh, dewy glow
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
If you don’t follow Scarlett Burton on Instagram, you need to. Immediately.
Alongside a catalogue of Reels, all filled with brilliant make-up and hair tricks, the London-based make-up artist and hairstylist also has a vast series of Instagram Highlights that take you through different make-up looks in an easy-to-follow step-by-step format.
Then, there’s her feed. Scroll through and you’ll be met with a range of healthy-looking fresh skin (Burton’s signature look) as well as frame-worthy artistic, editorial looks – and she nails both.
After studying make-up artistry at London College of Fashion, Burton pursued a career in make-up. Since then, she has worked on celebrities, including Laura Whitmore and Iggy Azalea, countless editorial shoots (including Stylist’s 10th birthday beauty and fashion shoot) and worked with large fashion brands like Stella McCartney.
As somebody with a career in make-up, it’s fair to say that Burton has tried and tested a long list of products. But what does she find herself constantly reaching for? Here, she tells us.
“It’s only been a few months since I discovered Westman Atelier’s Lit Up Highlight Stick, £44, but I’ve used it every day since and become a little bit obsessed.
“I was first introduced to it on a beauty shoot, where I was doing the make-up and the PR company brought fresh products for us to try on camera. I’d heard of Westman Atelier before and I’ve always loved Gucci’s style of fresh, glowing make-up so I knew her highlighter would be amazing and it didn’t disappoint.
“The packaging across the whole brand is so luxe. I love the mix of matte and polished materials – it really caught my eye. The texture of the highlighter mimics real skin. It’s a gel-cream consistency and very much a transparent, dewy glow rather than a traditional shimmery powder. So it’s amazing for anyone wanting to perfect that no-make-up make-up look while still adding subtle shape and radiance to the face.
“I love skin and I love make-up but skin has to look and feel real for me. Less is more and knowing which expert products work for you really help with creating the most beautiful skin. I’d much rather see healthy, fresh skin that isn’t necessarily ‘perfect’.
“The Lit Up highlighter is so easy to use and I’m always drawn to easy beauty products that can be thrown in a make-up bag and used in multiple ways. I use it mostly on the high points of the cheeks, just under the eyes to lift the cheekbones and on the eyelids for a soft, glossy eye. It’s also really natural and fresh on camera so I’ve been using it on all my models. It comes in three different shades for different skin tones.
“I use the shade Nectar on myself most days. It looks peachy in the stick but it comes out transparent and the peach particles reflect the light. If I fancy a little bit more bronze, I use Brûlée across my cheeks and nose to add a glowing warmth to the skin.
“My favourite tip for the Lit Up highlighter is to use it as the finishing touch to make-up. Pat a little to the top of the cheekbones, the inner corners of the eyes and Cupid’s bow on the lips for shape and glow. It looks so much like real dewy skin, you wouldn’t know it was make-up!”
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick
Main image: Scarlett Burton/brand