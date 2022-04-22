Like many people, I bought (and was sold) the wrong make-up shade countless times throughout my youth and adolescence. Products were either too chalky, too orange or masked every pore and bump, creating the effect of an animated mask. Because of this, I avoided foundation for a long time, choosing to dot concealer and hope for the best, and while it was a perfectly good make-shift alternative, it didn’t ever imbue my skin with the plump, dewy, luminous glow I was chasing.

Now, years later, I have a small but curated list of products that lift my sallow, yellow-undertoned skin from the dull baseline it likes to something that looks bright and lit from within. There’s the “sunkissed” orange blusher I won’t be without, creamy, moisturising balms to highlight and a supremely hydrating skin tint – the Bare Look Skin Tint from YSL beauty brand Nu.