Zara Beauty's campaign reminds us of the fun to be found in our make-up bags

So how do you translate a fashion behemoth like Zara into a curated collection of beauty products? Naturally, you go big. Spanning lips, cheeks, eyes and even nails, the range caters to everyone’s inner experimentalist, with bold colours bound to take you out of your cosmetic comfort zone. If you ask me, it’s a very welcome reminder of the fun to be found in make-up, especially after a year avoiding the stuff. It isn’t all wild, though. The versatile textures mean you can dial your look up or down, while the face formulas (think soft blusher and highlighter powders) are milled so finely, they look just like the skin below, only glowier. And while the high street has a way to go in terms of sustainability, notably, each of the Zara Beauty products are refillable.

Would you jump on the mismatched eyeshadow trend?

One thing to note: when you include all the different shade options, there’s 130 individual products on offer which can make the job of selecting your favourites a little overwhelming. So I thought I’d help. Below, I’ve cherry-picked the Zara Beauty products that impressed me the most, so much so they’ve been granted space in my post-lockdown make-up bag.

The best Zara Beauty products

