Zendaya wore this foundation for fresh, glowing skin at the 2021 Oscars
- Hanna Ibraheem
Zendaya’s look at the 2021 Oscars involved hip-length hair and fresh, glowing skin.
Last night’s Oscars took place with a slightly smaller-than-usual ceremony but the red carpet did not disappoint. Case in point: Zendaya.
The actor, who was a presenter at the ceremony, started trending on social media the moment she stepped out, thanks to her gorgeous fashion and beauty look. For the occasion, the Malcolm & Marie star wore a bright, sunshine yellow Valentino cutout dress with stunning Bulgari jewellery.
The glamorous gown and jewellery was paired with hip-length hair, which was styled in loose, beachy waves and a middle parting by hairstylist Larry Sims.
Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, posted an image on Instagram Stories, revealing that the inspiration for the entire look came from Cher. The picture shows Cher with her signature super-long hair and a similar yellow cutout dress, one of the icon’s looks from The Cher Show in the 70s.
To finish off Zendaya’s look, make-up artist Sheika Daley gave the actor fresh, glowing skin to match the beachy vibe of her hair.
Of course, any fresh make-up look starts with skin and, after prepping her face with a mask and serum, Daley used Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Foundation, £34.50. Yes, Zendaya is an ambassador for the beauty brand but don’t let that put you off – this foundation is cult in beauty circles.
Available in 45 shades, Lancôme’s Teint Idole foundation is the brand’s bestselling liquid foundation. It was created to deliver full coverage without leaving skin feeling cakey or heavy – perfect for a long night at the Oscars or, in our case, an outdoor pub.
The brand also put a lot of work into nailing its shade range. When developing different shades for the foundation, Balanda Atis, manager at L’Oreal’s multicultural lab, set out to create tones that wouldn’t go ashy. The team discovered that as skin tones become deeper, they can include violet tones so ultramarine blue pigment was added into the formulas to help achieve a perfect match that still looks natural.
Once it’s applied, the foundation absorbs oil, meaning you’re less likely to go shiny or require constant touch-ups throughout the day or night.
Zendaya, you nailed it with this red carpet once again.
Main image: Getty