Last night’s Oscars took place with a slightly smaller-than-usual ceremony but the red carpet did not disappoint. Case in point: Zendaya.

The actor, who was a presenter at the ceremony, started trending on social media the moment she stepped out, thanks to her gorgeous fashion and beauty look. For the occasion, the Malcolm & Marie star wore a bright, sunshine yellow Valentino cutout dress with stunning Bulgari jewellery.

The glamorous gown and jewellery was paired with hip-length hair, which was styled in loose, beachy waves and a middle parting by hairstylist Larry Sims.