“I love washing my make-up brushes,” said no one ever. But if you’ve noticed you’re suffering from a sudden influx of spots – the kind of teeny under-the-skin blemishes that seem to appear out of nowhere – you can bet your best foundation brush that your toolkit is in need of a clean.

With solutions like baby shampoo and brushes cleansers, and even a washing machine for your brushes, there’s no need for elbow grease and an hour-long session. Set aside just a few minutes to give your tools the TLC they deserve and your skin – and make-up application – will thank you for it. Promise.