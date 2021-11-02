“I’m going to start out on the cupid’s bow area and I’m going to lean the brush and let the shape of the lip guide me,” he begins, using Makeup by Mario UltraSuede Sculpting Lip Pencil in shade Travis, to outline his model’s lips. “I’m going right above the lip line,” he explains. “What this is going to do is instantly lift the lip up.”

Then, he starts on the lower lip, slightly overlining the centre of the bottom lip line and working inside the lip line for the bottom outer corners. “What you do not want to do… is overline the [bottom] corner,” he says. “Because what you’re doing here is making your face [look] sad.”

As he finishes, the model’s mouth appears pulled up and gently lifted. “[It] mimics a lip lift. So let’s call it ‘Mario’s lip lift,’” he muses.