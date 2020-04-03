This one make-up product is all you need for your next Zoom or Houseparty drinks

Instead, a bright shot of colour on your lips will stand out and draw attention to that particular area of the face without completely washing you out. Plus, if you feel like wearing a bright lipstick will drown out your other bare features, you can lightly swipe your lipstick on the apples of your cheeks and blend it in with your fingers. The warmth from your fingertips will melt the lipstick onto skin for a subtle blush, bringing the whole look together.

When it comes to selecting the type of lipstick you’re going to wear, consider the rest of your face. “It’s important to balance out the elements”, says Cher Webb, bareMinerals make-up artist ambassador. “If your skin is glowing, choose a matte lip to compliment it.”

If you prefer a glossy lip, that works too. “Gloss always looks super flattering as the high vinyl sheen instantly smooths out any uneven areas and the lips look more plump,” says Webb. If you do this, she recommends prepping your lips first. “Gentle lip scrubs work wonders for the lip surface helping to lift any dry, flaky skin.”

Not sure which lipstick to go for? Here are some of our favourite bright lipsticks to give you some inspiration…