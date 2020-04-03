This one make-up product is all you need for your next Zoom or Houseparty drinks
- Hanna Ibraheem
Is your weekend schedule filled with Zoom and Houseparty drinks? Here’s how to get ready with just one beauty product…
As we end another week of working from home, there’s one thing we’re all looking forward to: flopping onto our sofa and joining our friends for drinks via Zoom or Houseparty. While the idea of attending a social gathering in pyjamas and no make-up always sounds amazing, some may be missing the ritual of applying make-up. Plus, considering these screen-time social events may be our ‘new normal’ for a little while longer, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to get ready for a night in.
“Screen make-up” can leave our faces looking a little bit flat, as everything appears in 2D. The best way to get around this is to apply more make-up than usual. However, that doesn’t mean you need to start applying all of the contents in your make-up bag (unless you want to, of course). In fact, there’s one simple thing you can do that requires minimal effort and will make your face stand out: applying a bright lipstick.
Wearing a bold lipstick is a sure-fire way to instantly feel more confident and may even help to make things feel normal. Also, when you consider the size of the screen, the amount of space you’ll be taking up and the quality of the video stream, you can skip paying much attention to your base if you don’t want to put on any foundation.
Instead, a bright shot of colour on your lips will stand out and draw attention to that particular area of the face without completely washing you out. Plus, if you feel like wearing a bright lipstick will drown out your other bare features, you can lightly swipe your lipstick on the apples of your cheeks and blend it in with your fingers. The warmth from your fingertips will melt the lipstick onto skin for a subtle blush, bringing the whole look together.
When it comes to selecting the type of lipstick you’re going to wear, consider the rest of your face. “It’s important to balance out the elements”, says Cher Webb, bareMinerals make-up artist ambassador. “If your skin is glowing, choose a matte lip to compliment it.”
If you prefer a glossy lip, that works too. “Gloss always looks super flattering as the high vinyl sheen instantly smooths out any uneven areas and the lips look more plump,” says Webb. If you do this, she recommends prepping your lips first. “Gentle lip scrubs work wonders for the lip surface helping to lift any dry, flaky skin.”
Not sure which lipstick to go for? Here are some of our favourite bright lipsticks to give you some inspiration…
The red: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Love Is On, £7.99
The red lipstick looks good on all skin tones – we even put it to the test.
The orange: NARS Lipstick in Lana, £26
This bright orange has warm undertones, thanks to subtle hints of red running through it.
The pink: MAC Lipstick in D for Danger, £17.50
This berry-pink has a long-lasting formula, making it perfect for drinks.
The gloss: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk, £17
A universal milky pearl shade, this gloss acts “like a dewy highlight for your lips”.
Main image: Getty