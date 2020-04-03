Beauty

This one make-up product is all you need for your next Zoom or Houseparty drinks

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
best-makeup-for-zoom-houseparty-meeting-drinks

Is your weekend schedule filled with Zoom and Houseparty drinks? Here’s how to get ready with just one beauty product…

As we end another week of working from home, there’s one thing we’re all looking forward to: flopping onto our sofa and joining our friends for drinks via Zoom or Houseparty. While the idea of attending a social gathering in pyjamas and no make-up always sounds amazing, some may be missing the ritual of applying make-up. Plus, considering these screen-time social events may be our ‘new normal’ for a little while longer, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to get ready for a night in.

“Screen make-up” can leave our faces looking a little bit flat, as everything appears in 2D. The best way to get around this is to apply more make-up than usual. However, that doesn’t mean you need to start applying all of the contents in your make-up bag (unless you want to, of course). In fact, there’s one simple thing you can do that requires minimal effort and will make your face stand out: applying a bright lipstick.

Wearing a bold lipstick is a sure-fire way to instantly feel more confident and may even help to make things feel normal. Also, when you consider the size of the screen, the amount of space you’ll be taking up and the quality of the video stream, you can skip paying much attention to your base if you don’t want to put on any foundation.

You may also like

Bright lipsticks: “I wore 21 bold lip colours in 21 days, and this is what happened”

Instead, a bright shot of colour on your lips will stand out and draw attention to that particular area of the face without completely washing you out. Plus, if you feel like wearing a bright lipstick will drown out your other bare features, you can lightly swipe your lipstick on the apples of your cheeks and blend it in with your fingers. The warmth from your fingertips will melt the lipstick onto skin for a subtle blush, bringing the whole look together.

When it comes to selecting the type of lipstick you’re going to wear, consider the rest of your face. “It’s important to balance out the elements”, says Cher Webb, bareMinerals make-up artist ambassador. “If your skin is glowing, choose a matte lip to compliment it.”

If you prefer a glossy lip, that works too. “Gloss always looks super flattering as the high vinyl sheen instantly smooths out any uneven areas and the lips look more plump,” says Webb. If you do this, she recommends prepping your lips first. “Gentle lip scrubs work wonders for the lip surface helping to lift any dry, flaky skin.”

Not sure which lipstick to go for? Here are some of our favourite bright lipsticks to give you some inspiration…

  • The red: Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Love Is On, £7.99

    Brand

    The red lipstick looks good on all skin tones – we even put it to the test.

    BUY NOW

  • The orange: NARS Lipstick in Lana, £26

    nars-lipstick-lana

    This bright orange has warm undertones, thanks to subtle hints of red running through it.

    BUY NOW

  • The pink: MAC Lipstick in D for Danger, £17.50

    mac-d-for-danger-lipstick

    This berry-pink has a long-lasting formula, making it perfect for drinks.

    BUY NOW

  • The gloss: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk, £17

    Fenty-Beauty-Gloss-Bomb-Universal-Lip-Luminizer-in-Diamond-Milk

    A universal milky pearl shade, this gloss acts “like a dewy highlight for your lips”.

    BUY NOW

You may also like

How to look fresh and awake on your next Zoom meeting – even if you don’t feel it

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hanna Ibraheem

Recommended by Hanna Ibraheem

Beauty

“I bite my lips when I'm stressed, this nipple balm has healed them”

Yes, nipple balm.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

How to look fresh and awake on your next Zoom meeting – even if you don’t feel it

There’s a few simple steps you can take.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

“I rediscovered body scrub and it’s the most soothing part of my day”

It's the perfect way to focus on yourself.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Life

19 things you only know if you’ve just started using Zoom

It’s time to get comfortable with the mute button.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

The truth about dark circles, puffiness and under-eye bags – and how to deal with them

Is it possible to eradicate them completely?

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Stylist Daily