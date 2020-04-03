How to look fresh and awake on your next Zoom meeting – even if you don't feel it
With most of us working from home, we’re all bound to jump on a Zoom call at some point. Here’s how to make sure you look well-rested and ready to work.
Let’s be honest. During this work from home set-up, we’ve all taken at least one Zoom meeting call from the comfort of our beds. While it’s nice to stay within the confines of your warm duvet, I’ve noticed that I always look quite… tired.
While I’m not in any rush to start applying a full face of make-up (it’s quite nice to let your skin breathe), I have started taking small steps to make myself appear fresher and more awake.
It turns out I’m not alone in worrying about how presentable I look. From ChatGame to Zoom’s own ‘Touch Up My Appearance’ feature, a list of apps and additional beauty features have burst onto the scene over the last few months. But there’s no need to download any of those just yet. The key to looking more awake lies in a simple few steps. Here, we break them down for you…
Level up your moisturiser
If you’re enjoying giving your skin a break but like the idea very slight coverage, tinted moisturiser is the option for you. Not only does it deliver subtle coverage, it also feels incredible lightweight on the skin. If you don’t have a tinted moisturiser, mix a very small amount of your normal foundation or a bronzing serum with your moisturiser instead.
Dr Hauschka Translucent Bronze Concentrate Bronzer
Mix one pump with your moisturiser and rub it all over the face. It contains a beautiful mineral tint that leaves skin looking healthy, radiant and even-toned.
Brighten your eyes
My biggest giveaway for looking tired on a Zoom call? The dark circles around my eyes. While they’re hereditary, they make me look sleepy. Opt for a lightweight concealer that can be built up in layers to reach the level of coverage you want.
Glossier Stretch Concealer, £15
The best thing about this concealer is that it leaves skin looking like skin, rather than a cakey finish. Plus, the mineral pigments gives a brightening effect – making it perfect for the eye area.
Dab colour on your cheeks
Thanks to pixelated webcams, our skin can be left looking a little bit flat. But blusher is an easy way to infuse a subtle flush back into our complexions. Creamy textures work well, as you can melt the product into skin for a natural finish.
Trinny London Flush Blush, £20
Take some onto your fingers, warm it up between your fingertips and gently tap it onto the apples of your cheeks until you’re happy with the intensity of colour.
Stamp on your mascara
For subtle definition, forego swiping it through your lashes and simply press your mascara wand against them instead. Additionally, lots of mascaras tend to dry down to a black/greyish colour - so search for one that has blacker-than-black pigments.
L'Oreal Paris False Lash Bambi Eye Mascara in Extra Black, £10.99
Available in extra black, this mascara swoops lashes into a curl that holds all day, opening up the eyes instantly.
Pat on a lip tint
One of the quickest ways to look fresh instantly is by applying a wash of colour on your lips. If you’re wearing blusher, opt for a lip tint in the same colourway to bring uniformity to your look.
Dr Lipp Tints, £6.99 each
Dr Lipp has taken its cult Nipple Balm - a product I swear by for healing dry lips - and created coloured variations with skin-friendly plant pigments.
Main image: Getty