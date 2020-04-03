How to look fresh and awake on your next Zoom meeting – even if you don't feel it

Let’s be honest. During this work from home set-up, we’ve all taken at least one Zoom meeting call from the comfort of our beds. While it’s nice to stay within the confines of your warm duvet, I’ve noticed that I always look quite… tired.

While I’m not in any rush to start applying a full face of make-up (it’s quite nice to let your skin breathe), I have started taking small steps to make myself appear fresher and more awake.

It turns out I’m not alone in worrying about how presentable I look. From ChatGame to Zoom’s own ‘Touch Up My Appearance’ feature, a list of apps and additional beauty features have burst onto the scene over the last few months. But there’s no need to download any of those just yet. The key to looking more awake lies in a simple few steps. Here, we break them down for you…