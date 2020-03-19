The best eco-friendly biodegradable facial wipes for removing make-up
- Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Environmentally-friendly beauty products are becoming increasingly popular. Here are the biodegradable wipes you need to swap your plastic wipes for need for on-the-go eco-friendly cleansing…
They’ve saved our pillows after nights out and made festival skincare a breeze, but make-up wipes might soon become a guilty memory. Made from polyester, they’re to blame for 93% of blockages in Britain’s sewers, according to Water UK – and the government has pledged to eradicate them, and all other avoidable plastic waste, by 2025.
Now, in a bid to help the environment, manufacturers of wipes will be able to use a “fine to flush” symbol on their packaging. Drawn up by the water industry, the logo aims to clarify which wipes can be safely flushed down the loo (making life easier for us all).
Unfortunately, many biodegradable face wipes still come in plastic packaging. But as we focus on the future of our planet, any small changes we can make to our beauty routines are a positive step in the right direction - including water-free beauty products and packaging-free options.
And if, like us, you’re looking to reduce your single-use plastic waste this year then check out our ultimate guide on how to do so here.
Nivea Biodegradable Aloe Cleansing Wipes, £3.29 for 25 wipes
These gentle wipes biodegrade in 28 days and are made with 100% renewable plant fibres to ensure nothing at all is leftover that might degrade the environment.
Simple Kind To Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes, £3.65 for 20 wipes
The cult classic wipes found in everyone’s bedside table have gotten an eco-friendly upgrade.
Beauty Kitchen Seahorse Plankton Sustainable Beauty Wipes, £2.69 for 30 wipes
The microalgae in these compostable cotton wipes nurtures skin with its mix of antioxidants and vitamins.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Wipes, £6.50 for 25 wipes
Soaked in an active micellar solution, these wipes swipe away make-up without irritating your eyes.
Klorane Soothing Make-Up Removal Wipes with Cornflower, £4.70 for 25 wipes
Made with cornflower – an ingredient known for its decongesting properties – these wipes de-puff your eyes while you wipe away your mascara.
Neal’s Yard Organic Facial Wipes, £6 for 25 wipes
Certified by the Soil Association, these organic wipes are enriched with aloe vera and lavender to help sooth and relax your skin.
This article was originally published in issue 419, with several updates throughout.
Main image: Getty