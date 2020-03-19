They’ve saved our pillows after nights out and made festival skincare a breeze, but make-up wipes might soon become a guilty memory. Made from polyester, they’re to blame for 93% of blockages in Britain’s sewers, according to Water UK – and the government has pledged to eradicate them, and all other avoidable plastic waste, by 2025.

Now, in a bid to help the environment, manufacturers of wipes will be able to use a “fine to flush” symbol on their packaging. Drawn up by the water industry, the logo aims to clarify which wipes can be safely flushed down the loo (making life easier for us all).

Unfortunately, many biodegradable face wipes still come in plastic packaging. But as we focus on the future of our planet, any small changes we can make to our beauty routines are a positive step in the right direction - including water-free beauty products and packaging-free options.