Few moments are quite as satisfying as emerging from the nail salon with a fresh lick of paint and well-oiled cuticles. And considering gel manicures are the most booked treatment on Treatwell in the UK, it seems a lot of people agree. But given the current, unprecedented circumstances, having a salon treatment isn’t on anybody’s to-do list right now.

While it’s worth supporting your local nail salon – and other small businesses for that matter – by buying vouchers to use later down the line, now is the time to continue the upkeep of your nails at home. But of course, that’s easier said than done, especially if the thought of painting your own nails gives you flashbacks to being seven years old and spilling a full bottle of polish on your mum’s new carpet.