If you kept watching to the end credits of episode one of Bridgerton’s feted second season, you’ll have seen a brief but poignant dedication to hairstylist Marc Pilcher.

Pilcher, who was fully vaccinated, died aged 53 on 3 October 2021 from Covid-19. He had worked on the first season of Bridgerton, winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling for his talent. He won the award three weeks before his death.