Marula Oil: what it is, what it does and which products to use
- Nandini Shukla
From CBD and superfoods to rosehip and tea tree, facial oils can be incredibly beneficial. But which one can most effectively help acne-prone skin? Meet Marula Oil.
From almond to rosehip, Vitamin E to the humble coconut, essential facial oils took over our skincare cabinets (or fridges) in 2019.Now it’s time to clear the shelf to make way for the next oil of choice… Marula Oil.
This multipurpose oil is derived from the nuts of the Marula Tree (also known as the Sclerocarya birrea botanical) in South Africa and it’s here to stay.
Not only is it nutrient-rich, but it really helps blemish-prone skin with its non-greasy texture to prevent the blockage of pores. Better still? It also helps with the scarring that can result after experiencing particularly intense periods of breakouts.
“Marula oil is one of the earliest discovered scar remedies” says co-founder of Marula Pure Beauty Oil, Dr Ashton Kaidi. “African women apply Marula to their skin as a moisturiser and also to promote better scars”.
From providing essential fatty acids to a scar healing elixir, Marula oil may well be the next port of call for skin in need of a little clarity.
These are the top Marula-infused products:
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £61
Quench your skin with a hydration boost from Drunk Elephant. From the brand’s pH-balancing range, 2-3 drops of this will soften, smooth and nourish skin leaving it supple and smooth during the winter months.
Face Theory Organic Marula Cold Pressed Oil, £14.99
100% organic, 100% vegan, 100% cruelty-free, this marula oil will aid you against dry or damaged skin whilst doing the most for the environment. Great for sensitive, dry and combination skin.
The Ordinary 100% Cold Press Virgin Marula Oil, £8.10
Perfect for skin and hair application, cold pressed oils help to retain antioxidants which otherwise would be damaged through heat exposure allowing for optimal preservation to enhance radiant results.
79Lux Golden Oil, £68
Created by health and nutrition coach Karen Cummings-Palmer, this cold pressed, ulta-luxe, deeply rejuvenating firming body oil is set to revitalise, replenish and renew your skin from top to toe whilst containing uplifting fragrances to boost your mood.
African Botanics Pure Marula Oil, £80
This incredibly lightweight, highly active, collagen stimulating face regenerating oil smoothes and soothe skin in order to enhance that natural plump, glow, whilst protecting your face from daily environmental stressors such as climate.
