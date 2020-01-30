Beauty

Marula Oil: what it is, what it does and which products to use

Posted by
Nandini Shukla
Published

From CBD and superfoods to rosehip and tea tree, facial oils can be incredibly beneficial. But which one can most effectively help acne-prone skin? Meet Marula Oil.

From almond to rosehip, Vitamin E to the humble coconut, essential facial oils took over our skincare cabinets (or fridges) in 2019.Now it’s time to clear the shelf to make way for the next oil of choice… Marula Oil. 

This multipurpose oil is derived from the nuts of the Marula Tree (also known as the Sclerocarya birrea botanical) in South Africa and it’s here to stay.

You may also like

Rosehip oil: why we’re obsessed with Kate Middleton’s go-to skincare ingredient

Not only is it nutrient-rich, but it really helps blemish-prone skin with its non-greasy texture to prevent the blockage of pores. Better still? It also helps with the scarring that can result after experiencing particularly intense periods of breakouts.

“Marula oil is one of the earliest discovered scar remedies” says co-founder of Marula Pure Beauty Oil, Dr Ashton Kaidi. “African women apply Marula to their skin as a moisturiser and also to promote better scars”.

From providing essential fatty acids to a scar healing elixir, Marula oil may well be the next port of call for skin in need of a little clarity.

These are the top Marula-infused products:

  • Drunk Elephant Marula Facial Oil

    Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £61

    Quench your skin with a hydration boost from Drunk Elephant. From the brand’s pH-balancing range, 2-3 drops of this will soften, smooth and nourish skin leaving it supple and smooth during the winter months.

    buy now
  • Face Theory Organic Marula Oil

    Face Theory Organic Marula Cold Pressed Oil, £14.99

    100% organic, 100% vegan, 100% cruelty-free, this marula oil will aid you against dry or damaged skin whilst doing the most for the environment. Great for sensitive, dry and combination skin.

    buy now
  • The Ordinary Marula Oil

    The Ordinary 100% Cold Press Virgin Marula Oil, £8.10

    Perfect for skin and hair application, cold pressed oils help to retain antioxidants which otherwise would be damaged through heat exposure allowing for optimal preservation to enhance radiant results.

    buy now
  • 79Lux Marula Golden Oil

    79Lux Golden Oil, £68

    Created by health and nutrition coach Karen Cummings-Palmer, this cold pressed, ulta-luxe, deeply rejuvenating firming body oil is set to revitalise, replenish and renew your skin from top to toe whilst containing uplifting fragrances to boost your mood. 

    buy now
  • African Botanics Pure Marula Oil

    African Botanics Pure Marula Oil, £80

    This incredibly lightweight, highly active, collagen stimulating face regenerating oil smoothes and soothe skin in order to enhance that natural plump, glow, whilst protecting your face from daily environmental stressors such as climate.

    buy now

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main image: Getty Images

Topics

Share this article

Author

Nandini Shukla

Recommended by Nandini Shukla

Beauty

30 of the best supercharged skincare products

Revamp your regime with these little wonders

Posted by
Viola Levy
Published
Beauty

7 skincare experts you should be following on Instagram

Their posts are packed full of advice

Posted by
Elizabeth Bennett
Published
Beauty

A no-frills guide to understanding acids in skincare

There’s a different acid for every skin concern – but which one should you add to your beauty routine?

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proves that women can be interested in politics and skincare

The youngest woman in the US Congress just shared her beauty regime on Instagram – because why not?

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Stylist Daily