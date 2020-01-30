Not only is it nutrient-rich, but it really helps blemish-prone skin with its non-greasy texture to prevent the blockage of pores. Better still? It also helps with the scarring that can result after experiencing particularly intense periods of breakouts.

“Marula oil is one of the earliest discovered scar remedies” says co-founder of Marula Pure Beauty Oil, Dr Ashton Kaidi. “African women apply Marula to their skin as a moisturiser and also to promote better scars”.

From providing essential fatty acids to a scar healing elixir, Marula oil may well be the next port of call for skin in need of a little clarity.