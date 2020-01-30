The biggest beauty trend of 2020 so far? Matching your eyeshadow to your outfit

From Billy Porter wearing temporary butterfly tattoos (a symbol of the transgender community), to Charlize Theron accessorising her hair with a Tiffany & Co bracelet, we’ve already seen a long list of iconic beauty moments in January alone. Along the way, the first major trend of the year has emerged: matching your eyeshadow to your outfit.

At the start of the 2000s, being matchy-matchy was considered ‘uncool’ (we still did it anyway), but now, the trend for a monochromatic look has dominated the red carpet at various awards shows.