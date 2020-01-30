Beauty

The biggest beauty trend of 2020 so far? Matching your eyeshadow to your outfit

Hanna Ibraheem
Being matchy-matchy has emerged as one of 2020’s biggest beauty trends. Here’s how celebrities have nailed it on the red carpet.

From Billy Porter wearing temporary butterfly tattoos (a symbol of the transgender community), to Charlize Theron accessorising her hair with a Tiffany & Co bracelet, we’ve already seen a long list of iconic beauty moments in January alone. Along the way, the first major trend of the year has emerged: matching your eyeshadow to your outfit.

At the start of the 2000s, being matchy-matchy was considered ‘uncool’ (we still did it anyway), but now, the trend for a monochromatic look has dominated the red carpet at various awards shows.

The beauty of monochromatic make-up is that there are no rules. You can go as bright, as dark, as bold or as neutral as you like. The key is keeping the shades as close to – if not, an exact match – the colours in your clothing.

One of our favourite red carpet examples of this was Lucy Hale at the Critic’s Choice Awards earlier this month. Hale’s make-up artist Kelsey Deeniham matched the actor’s make-up to her mint-coloured dress by applying green to the inner corners of her eyes.

The inspiration doesn’t stop there. Here are some of our favourite cases where celebrities matched their eyeshadow to our outfits – and nailed it…

Main image: Getty

Stylist Daily