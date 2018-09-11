Look away now: how to challenge the concept of pretty

This Solero-hued arch is really something else. Take a freer approach to brow colour by rubbing fingers onto an orange eyeshadow or lip pencil and using it roughly through the eyebrows with your fingers. “Skip the brow gel and let the hairs sit how they choose,” says Leonard. “Echo the orange on your waterline, too, even though we’d traditionally steer clear of it.” And don’t stress about accentuating bloodshot eyes – this is about nonconforming beauty, after all.