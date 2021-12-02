Maya Jama is opening a free beauty salon in central London offering blow dries, manicures and more
- Posted by
- Morgan Fargo
- Published
Open for one day only, Jama will also be on hand to share beauty, hair and nail tips.
Christmas shopping is always exhausting, regardless of how early you start or how comprehensive your to-do list is. And even though we won’t all battle the in-person crowds this year, there is something to be said for taking a little time back for yourself among the chaos.
Well, this December, for one day only, TV and radio presenter Maya Jama is bringing some free (and glamorous) TLC to central London.
Opening on 8 December, Jama & Drys will offer complimentary festive beauty treatments, including gel manicures, nail art, braids, blow dries and Lashify eyelash extensions. Jama will also be on hand sharing beauty tips, as well as her go-to hair and nail looks.
The pop-up, a collaboration between Jama, JD Sports and Adidas, is part of JD Sports’ ‘King of the Streets’ campaign – marking 40 years of the iconic brand on the British high street.
“Anyone that knows me will tell you I am an absolute beauty addict – I love glam, I love glitter and I obviously really love Christmas so I can’t wait to bring some sparkle to my fans at Jama & Drys,” says Jama. “It’s been very exciting getting the salon ready, and I can’t wait to open the doors and meet everyone on Wednesday 8 December.”
Bookings for Jama & Drys open on Wednesday 1st December and you can sign up to secure your appointment here.
The Jama & Drys salon will be open between 10am and 7pm at 74 Mortimer Street, London, W1W 7RZ.
Main image: courtesy of brands