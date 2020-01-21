This affordable mascara promises to be a lash lift in a tube, so we tried it out

Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift has big claims - here’s how the Stylist beauty team got on when they tried it.
Last year, the number of women getting lash lifts rose by 32%. The treatment promises to leave lashes curled and defined, so no wonder it’s popular.
But what if we told you there’s a mascara that claims to do the same as the salon treatment without the commitment or price tag? Enter: Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara, £9.99. The formula is the first of its kind and combines hairstyling polymers and so-called ‘flexible film formers’ that work together to stretch, lift and hold lashes in place, while the wavy brush can reach the tiniest corner lashes and hold more product than regular brushes for superior volume and separation.
It sounds too good to be true, we know, so we tried it out. Here’s how the team got on.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
“My lashes are fairly long and curly, but I’m always on the lookout for ways to make them look more defined. That means I usually end up bulking them out with a heavy mascara, but recently I’ve been trying a subtler vibe. This mascara does both jobs. I found that you can pull it through lashes once for a little definition and length, or go over them three times more for a mega-plumped effect.”
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
“I love the effect lash curlers and lifts have, but the effort involved means I rarely bother. My lashes are medium length, which means I can get away with no pre-mascara prep. This mascara really does deliver on its promise, though, and I’m normally the biggest cynic going. On first use, my eyelashes almost touched my brows – people actually commented on how long they looked which is something that literally never happens. As an added bonus, it didn’t smudge yet was super easy to remove.”
Kiran Meeda, acting beauty assistant
“You’d never think having longer lashes would be a problem, but I find mine are quite wispy so I’m always looking for more volume and the deepest shade of black to match how dark they are naturally. I found this mascara to not only be the perfect shade of jet black, but the density of the brush allows for a thicker, fuller look in one swipe. The brush really helped evenly distribute the product, which meant it didn’t weigh my lashes down.”
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift, £9.99
