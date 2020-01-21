This affordable mascara promises to be a lash lift in a tube, so we tried it out

Last year, the number of women getting lash lifts rose by 32%. The treatment promises to leave lashes curled and defined, so no wonder it’s popular.

But what if we told you there’s a mascara that claims to do the same as the salon treatment without the commitment or price tag? Enter: Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara, £9.99. The formula is the first of its kind and combines hairstyling polymers and so-called ‘flexible film formers’ that work together to stretch, lift and hold lashes in place, while the wavy brush can reach the tiniest corner lashes and hold more product than regular brushes for superior volume and separation.

It sounds too good to be true, we know, so we tried it out. Here’s how the team got on.