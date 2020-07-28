For Markle’s wedding manicure, DryBy London used one layer of CND Shellac Color Coat in Unmasked, £15.50, a pretty nude pink. They then painted on two coats of CND Shellac Color Coat in Negilgee, £15.95, a sheer opalescent baby pink.

The result was a gorgeous opaque finish, that’s a step away from the traditionally sheer manicures we often see on the Royal family. Additionally, by opting for Shellac formulas, Markle’s manicure will have lasted for at least two weeks, which is why it’s a popular choice amongst brides and anybody going on holiday.

DryBy London also added that it used two coats of CND Shellac Gel Polish in Cashmere Wrap, £18.43, for her bridal pedicure.

Tempted to try Markle’s bridal manicure for yourself? Every nail polish used is available online, or you could request ‘the Markle’ at your next manicure appointment…