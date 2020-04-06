I’ve been trialling Milk Makeup’s new melatonin serum every evening for just over a week now, and I am really into it. It’s ridiculously easy to apply; the watery stick melts when it hits the warmth of the face, so you don’t even need to use your fingers. The dream. I also love that it smells just like a pillow spray. My skin definitely feels hydrated, and while I’m not going out much (so my skin is batting off less pollution than usual) I do think the antioxidant benefits are helping my complexion look fresher and brighter.

The lip mask is like an industrial-strength lip balm, ideal for my sore, flaky lips which have been ravaged by nervous biting and fiddling with my newly-installed Invisalign over the last few weeks. The formula is VERY rich and a little sticky – imagine the texture of honey – so is best worn as a mask overnight, which is when it’ll do it’s best nourishing work. My soreness and flakiness disappeared after a couple of nights using it.