When it comes to big beauty brand launches – think Tatcha and Glossier – it’d be remiss of us not to admit that many come over from the US. In fact, last year alone saw an influx of American beauty brands travelling to this side of the pond (hello Rare Beauty and Nécessaire). But one brand we’ve eagerly been awaiting is Merit Beauty. Launched in 2021, Merit quickly exploded onto the beauty scene, garnering a whole host of celebrity, make-up artist and social media fans. But until now, we British beauty lovers have had to only watch in awe, without being able to buy it ourselves. But the day is finally here. Merit has launched in the UK and we’ve got all the details you’re going to want to know…

When did Merit Beauty launch?

First up: the backstory. Having only launched in January 2021, Merit is still considered a new beauty brand on the block – but due to its massive overnight success, it feels as if it’s been around a lot longer. Merit was founded by Katherine Power – the brains behind skincare brand Versed, fashion brand Who What Wear and co-founder of Avaline wine together with Cameron Diaz. If you’re someone who gets overwhelmed having too much choice when it comes to beauty, you’ll likely be a fan of Merit’s minimalist approach. Power launched Merit in the hope to offer an edited alternative to the overwrought routines often touted online. Two years on, and the entire Merit collection consists of just 10 hardworking products that can be mixed, matched and multi-tasked entirely how you choose to use them.

The brand has also partnered with Hollywood facialist Biba de Sousa to ensure that each product’s development and testing process ticks all of her skincare-friendly boxes. Every product is vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty free, and meet both Clean at Sephora and EU compliance.

What is the best-selling product?

With only 10 products, Merit boasts a small but mighty collection. The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, £40, is perhaps the most famous of all. It quickly amassed a 10,000-person waitlist and in launch week the brand sold one product every 17 seconds online. Impressive. The foundation-concealer hybrid stick has a soft, buttery formula and a light-to-medium, natural-looking coverage. It’s ideal for giving your skin a boost, without looking like you’re wearing a lot of make-up, but can also be built up in any areas where you need a touch more coverage. Plus, thanks to the handy travel stick packaging, it’s ideal for use on the go – simply swipe onto the skin and blend with your fingertips. Simple.

Where is Merit available to buy?

The FOMO is officially over. Merit is now available to buy in the UK via meritbeauty.com.

