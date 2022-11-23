We all have that friend who somehow manages to discover brilliant indie beauty brands before anyone else. From the best small-batch body oil to the unknown cleansing balm that’s changed their skin for the better, sometimes the best things in beauty are flying under the radar.

And if you’re someone who loves to discover new beauty brands, you’ve come to the right place. Because we’ve dug deep into the beauty bags of our very coolest friends and kept note of those intriguing brands stocked in our favourite independent boutiques to bring you some of the very best micro indie beauty brands that you deserve to know about.